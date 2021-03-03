CRKA Vs KHS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, K7 Qualifiers Game Preview

Quick links:
Chhaju Ram Kabaddi Academy (CRKA) and Kathura Stadium (KHS) will collide in the eighteenth match of the K7 Qualifiers on Wednesday, March 03 at 6:30 PM IST. The game will be played at the Khokhar Kabaddi Academy in Anoop Sports Village, Sonipat, Haryana. Here is our CRKA vs KHS Dream11 prediction, top picks and CRKA vs KHS Dream11 team.
Chhaju Ram Kabaddi Academy and Kathura Stadium will enter the Khokhar Kabaddi Academy with similar points on the table (2) and the exact same win-loss record of 1-1. CRKA lost their opening match to Deepak Niwas Hooda Foundation but bounced back by defeating Deenbandhu Kabaddi Academy in the next. Kathura Stadium, on the other hand, lost to Deenbandhu Kabaddi Academy in their first outing and defeated Deepak Niwas Hooda Foundation in their second.
Manuj, Sachin, Mukesh Tanvar, Aman, Nithesh, Vikas Kumar, Rohan Singh, Ravinder, Naveen, Surender Gadhwal, Narender, Vishal Chahal, Ankit, Harsh
Mohit, Manjeet, Rohit Kumar, Vijay, Sanyam, Deepak, Sahil, Mohit Kumar, Aman, Sumit Narwal, Dinesh, Akshay Narwal, Sahil, Kuldeep Sharma
Considering the recent form of the teams, our CRKA vs KHS Dream11 prediction is that Kathura Stadium will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The above CRKA vs KHS playing 11, CRKA vs KHS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CRKA vs KHS live and CRKA vs KHS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
