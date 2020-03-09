HB Vs NE Dream11 TPKL Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

Hyderabad Bulls will go head-to-head against Nalgonda Eagles in the upcoming match of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League (TPKL) season 3. The match will be played on Monday, March 09, 2020. The HB vs NE game is scheduled to start by 8:00 PM IST. The HB vs NE game will be played at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Hyderabad Bulls currently occupy the fourth spot of the TPKL season 3 League Table. They have registered a win-loss record of 3-2 in the five games they have played so far. On the other hand, Nalgonda Eagles are leading the TPKL season 3 League Table. They have a win-loss record of 4-1 in the five games they have played so far.
B Pavan Venkat Kumar, P Baliyan, M Lakky Ram, T Srinath, G Sanketh, R Jithender, D Rajesh, P Vinay, T Prasad, C Srinivas, N Prashanth, K Murganantham, B Shiva Raju, P Vinod
Akhil, Bhupathi, Kalyan, G Laxman Reddy, S Kiran, P D Chowgale, Srikanth, P Mallikarjun, Venkatesh, Raghupathi, J Gopal, S Ram, L Narayana, R Goud, G Laxman Reddy
Defenders: P Baliyan, P Vinay, Kalyan
All-Rounders: T Prasad (VC), G Laxman Reddy
Raiders: P Mallikarjun, K Murganantham (C)
Nalgonda Eagles start as favourites to win the game.
Please note that the HB vs NE Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The HB vs NE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
