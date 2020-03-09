HB Vs NE Dream11 TPKL Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And All Match Details

Hyderabad Bulls will go head-to-head against Nalgonda Eagles in the upcoming match of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League (TPKL) season 3. The match will be played on Monday, March 09, 2020. The HB vs NE game is scheduled to start by 8:00 PM IST. The HB vs NE game will be played at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Hyderabad Bulls currently occupy the fourth spot of the TPKL season 3 League Table. They have registered a win-loss record of 3-2 in the five games they have played so far. On the other hand, Nalgonda Eagles are leading the TPKL season 3 League Table. They have a win-loss record of 4-1 in the five games they have played so far.

HB vs NE Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: The Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana

Date: Monday, March 09, 2020.

Time: 8:00 PM IST

HB vs NE Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

HB vs NE Dream11 Team: Hyderabad Bulls squad

B Pavan Venkat Kumar, P Baliyan, M Lakky Ram, T Srinath, G Sanketh, R Jithender, D Rajesh, P Vinay, T Prasad, C Srinivas, N Prashanth, K Murganantham, B Shiva Raju, P Vinod

HB vs NE Dream11 Team: Nalgonda Eagles squad

Akhil, Bhupathi, Kalyan, G Laxman Reddy, S Kiran, P D Chowgale, Srikanth, P Mallikarjun, Venkatesh, Raghupathi, J Gopal, S Ram, L Narayana, R Goud, G Laxman Reddy

HB vs NE Dream11 prediction: HB vs NE Dream11 Top Picks

Hyderabad Bulls: P Baliyan, T Prasad, K Murganantham

Nalgonda Eagles: Kalyan, G Laxman Reddy, P Mallikarjun

HB vs NE Dream11 prediction: HB vs NE Dream11 Team

Defenders: P Baliyan, P Vinay, Kalyan

All-Rounders: T Prasad (VC), G Laxman Reddy

Raiders: P Mallikarjun, K Murganantham (C)

HB vs NE Dream11 prediction

Nalgonda Eagles start as favourites to win the game.

HB vs NE Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the HB vs NE Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The HB vs NE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

