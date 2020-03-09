The Debate
HB Vs NE Live Streaming Details, How To Watch TPKL Match Live, Full Squads

Kabaddi News

HB vs NE live streaming: Hyderabad Bulls and Nalgonda Eagles will face each other in the upcoming match of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
HB vs NE live streaming

Hyderabad Bulls and Nalgonda Eagles will face each other in the upcoming match of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. The match will be played on Monday, March 09, 2020. The Hyderabad Bulls vs Nalgonda Eagles game is scheduled to start by 8:00 PM IST. The Hyderabad Bulls vs Nalgonda Eagles game will be played at the Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana.

HB vs NE live streaming details: How to watch HB vs NE live scores

Fans can watch the upcoming Hyderabad Bulls vs Nalgonda Eagles match of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 on Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Telugu HD. Fans can also visit the official website of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 to see the HB vs NE live scores. Hyderabad Bulls and Nalgonda Eagles will also give live updates of the match on their official Twitter accounts.

HB vs NE live streaming details: How to watch HB vs NE live scores online

Fans can watch the Hyderabad Bulls vs Nalgonda Eagles match live on TPKL’s official website (Telangana Premier Kabaddi/YouTube). Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 will also live stream the match on their official Facebook page.

HB vs NE Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

HB vs NE Dream11 Team: Hyderabad Bulls squad

B Pavan Venkat Kumar, P Baliyan, M Lakky Ram, T Srinath, G Sanketh, R Jithender, D Rajesh, P Vinay, T Prasad, C Srinivas, N Prashanth, K Murganantham, B Shiva Raju, P Vinod

HB vs NE Dream11 Team: Nalgonda Eagles squad

Akhil, Bhupathi, Kalyan, G Laxman Reddy, S Kiran, P D Chowgale, Srikanth, P Mallikarjun, Venkatesh, Raghupathi, J Gopal, S Ram, L Narayana, R Goud, G Laxman Reddy

