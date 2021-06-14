Kabaddi King Rahul Chaudhari Shows Romantic Side With Special Message; See Picture

Rahul Chaudhari's kabaddi career has been nothing short of exceptional and his consistent performance in the ProKabaddi League over the years has made him a household name. While fans have witnessed his raiding skills on the mat, there is yet another side of the star raider from Tamil Thalaivas which not many fans are aware of. A couple of months back Chaudhari tied the knot with Hetali Brahmbhatt who is a pilot by profession and since then he has been giving couple-goals by posting pictures of both of them on his Instagram handle. On Monday, the exceptional player posted yet another picture with his wife with a cute message.

Ahead of his 28th birthday Rahul Chaudhari shared an image in which the couple could be seen all dressed up inside a plane. Chaudhari captioned the image calling his wife the co-pilot of his life. Here's the image shared by the star player.

PKL 2021: When will the tournament take place?

After PKL 2020 could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former Telugu Titans star will be hoping that PKL 2021 does get underway for him to showcase his strength on the mat. Earlier, multiple media reports suggested that PKL 2021 could get underway in the June to October window. Recently the PKL 2021 made headlines for all the wrong reasons after InsideSport reported that the Pro Kabaddi League media rights tender was deferred to April after an unnamed petitioner filed a case challenging it at the Delhi High Court.

As per earlier reports, the media rights for the PKL 2021-2025 were to be sold in four different bundles. The first bundle offered just television rights, the second one offered digital rights and the third allowed media to be used for gaming purposes. The fourth bundle was a consolidated package, offering a combination of all three of the aforementioned bundles.

Rahul Chaudhari PKL team and career

Speaking about Rahul Chaudhari PKL team, the player from Bijnor played for Telugu Titans in the first six seasons before being signed by Tamil Thalaivas in season 7. Looking at the overall record, the raider has 1014 points and is second to Patna Pirates star Pardeep Narwal (1169 points). Chaudhari has also finished among the top five point-scorers in the league on five out of six occasions, a feat no other player has managed more than four times. Coming to Rahul Chaudhari height, the Tamil Thalaivas star stands at 1.83 m (6ft) and his swift footwork and uncanny ability to spot and land an unexpected running hand touch on an unsuspecting defender thanks to his height make him a complete entertainer

