The viral video of Kabaddi women players being served food stored near urinal at Saharanpur stadium created a furore, with authorities suspending the district sports officer and blacklisting the contractor. Food, including rice, dal, and curry can be seen being served from vessels placed on the toilet floor near the gates of the Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to social media on Wednesday and urged the Uttar Pradesh government to take stringent action against the accused officials and organisers.

Kabaddi women players disrespected, Dhawan demands action

Taking to Twitter, Shikhar Dhawan tagged the Uttar Pradesh government and chief minister Yogi Adityanath in his tweet and wrote "This is very disheartening to see Kabaddi players at State level tournament having food in the toilet. Would request @myogiadityanath & @UPGovtSports to look into the same and take necessary action."

This is very disheartening to see Kabaddi players at State level tournament having food in toilet. Would request @myogiadityanath & @UPGovtSports to look into the same and take necessary action. pic.twitter.com/2pekZW8Icx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 21, 2022

Kabaddi national body washes hands off the fiasco

The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) on Wednesday washed its hands off the food in the toilet incident stating that the national body was not in any way involved in the staging of the event. According to PTI report, S P Garg, the Delhi High Court-appointed administrator who has been running AKFI in his statement said, "The AKFI has no role to play in the tournament. It was purely an Uttar Pradesh government-related event. They (organisers) have done their own arrangement".

When asked about how a state-level tournament can happen without sanction from the national federation, Garg said, "We are in no way involved in the organisation of the tournament. Humara koi lene dena nahin hey (we have no concern in that). We have no information (about the tournament)." The state-level sub-junior girls' kabaddi tournament was held from September 16 to 18 in which over 300 players from 16 divisions of the state took part.

UP State Kabaddi Association secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said the tournament was not sanctioned by the AKFI nor by the state unit. He said the event was not in its annual calendar. He said, "The tournament was organised by the state government's sports department. Our role was to provide only the technical support. We sent some officials to conduct the event and the selection committee, nothing else."

He further added, "We have our state-level events like open championships. This event (U-16 girls tournament in Saharanpur) was not in our annual calendar of events." He said as far as he knew the state government is taking strict action and an inquiry committee will take feedback from "players from each of the 16 divisions (mandals) taking part" in the tournament.