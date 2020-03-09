MT Vs WW Live Streaming Details, Preview, Squads And All TPKL Details

Warangal Warriors will play against Mancherial Tigers in the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. The Mancherial Tigers vs Warangal Warriors match will be played at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda. Let us look at the MT vs WW live streaming, preview, squad and other match details.

Also Read | 'Unofficial' Kabaddi Team That Went To Pakistan For World C'ship To Be Quizzed On Return

Mancherial Tigers vs Warangal Warriors: MT vs WW live streaming

The Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 live broadcast will be done on Star Sports 1. Meanwhile, the MT vs WW live streaming will be available on the official Facebook page of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. Here are the other MT vs WW live streaming details:

Venue: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda

MT vs WW live streaming date: Monday, March 9, 2020

MT vs WW live streaming time: 7 PM IST

Also Read | Kabaddi: Balwan Singh and Ashan K included in India's coaching panel

MT vs WW live streaming: Mancherial Tigers vs Warangal Warriors preview

This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. Warangal Warriors are placed second on the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League points table. They have won thrice in the five games played so far in the competition. However, Warriors have lost and drawn once each. Mancherial Tigers, on the other hand, are placed third on the points table. They have won thrice while losing out on two occasions this season. Sundar Reddy and Raghavender Reddy are the players to watch out for in the Warangal Warriors side, while P Gopal and Nithin Panwar are the top picks for Mancherial Tigers.

Also Read | PKL 2019: Gujarat end Pro Kabaddi campaign with a big win over Titans

MT vs WW live streaming: Mancherial Tigers vs Warangal Warriors squads

Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 Mancherial Tiger squad: Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth, Karthik Yadav, Arun Goud, B Shivanand, Gunda Veeranna, P Ramesh, Shubham, P Gopal, V Mahesh, Nithin Panwar, M Sainath, Ravinder Kuvanath, B Parmeshwar.

Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 Warangal Warriors squad: Sunder Reddy, Banothu Santhosh, Vadthyavath Ramesh, Jani Basha, Sunil Kumar Singh, D Anji, Sameer Reddy, Laxman, Banothu Nagaraju, Nithin Panwar, G Raju, Raghavender Reddy, Manubothula Ambedkar, S Pradeep, B Sharan Goud, Samar Reddy.

Also Read | PKL: Top five raiders in the history of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League