NE VS CC Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Full Squads And All TPKL Live Match Details

Kabaddi News

Nalgonda Eagles will play against Cyberabad Chargers in the semi-final of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. Here's a look at NE VS CC Dream11 team.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
ne vs cc dream11

Nalgonda Eagles will play against Cyberabad Chargers in the semi-final of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. The match will be played at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda. Here is the NE vs CC Dream11 prediction, preview, squad and other match details.

NE vs CC Dream11 prediction: NE vs CC Dream11 schedule

Venue: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda

Date: Friday, March 13, 2020

Time: 6 PM IST

NE vs CC Dream11 prediction: NE vs CC Dream11 preview

This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. Nalgonda Eagles are leading on the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League points table. They have won on five occasions in six games in the competition. Eagles have suffered just one defeat in the league so far. Cyberabad Chargers, on the other hand, are placed fourth on the points table. They have won thrice while losing twice in the six games that they have played so far this season.

NE vs CC Dream11 prediction: NE vs CC Dream11 squads

Nalgonda Eagles: Jeeva Gopal, Laxmi Narayana, Sari Ram, Bhupathi, Akhil, Kalyan, Rajender Goud, , PD Chowgale, Srikanth, Sai Kiran, Laxman Reddy, Venkatesh, Raghupathi, Mallikarjun.

Cyberabad Chargers: Ch Ravinder, Anil Yadav, B Yakanna, Satish Kumar, Vamshi Krishna, Ravinder, Sreekrishna, Bhanuchander, Venkat, U Thirupathi, Lingam Yadav, Raj Kumar, Pradeep Rathi.

NE vs CC Dream11 prediction: NE vs CC Dream11 captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: Laxman Reddy

Vice-captain: Jeeva Gopal

NE vs CC Dream11 prediction: NE vs CC Dream11 team

Defenders: Jeeva Gopal, Anil Yadav, Vamshi Krishna

All Rounders: PD Chowgale, Sreekrishna

Raiders: U Thirupathi, Laxman Reddy

NE vs CC Dream11 prediction

Nalgonda Eagles start off as the favourites against Cyberabad Chargers.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

First Published:
