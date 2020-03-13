NE VS CC Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Full Squads And All TPKL Live Match Details

Nalgonda Eagles will play against Cyberabad Chargers in the semi-final of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. The match will be played at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda. Here is the NE vs CC Dream11 prediction, preview, squad and other match details.
Venue: Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium, Yousufguda
Date: Friday, March 13, 2020
Time: 6 PM IST
Get ready for Telangana Premier Kabaddi Season 3 - Semi Finals Match -1 @tpknalgonda vs @cyberabadchargers
This is the third season of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League. Nalgonda Eagles are leading on the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League points table. They have won on five occasions in six games in the competition. Eagles have suffered just one defeat in the league so far. Cyberabad Chargers, on the other hand, are placed fourth on the points table. They have won thrice while losing twice in the six games that they have played so far this season.
Nalgonda Eagles: Jeeva Gopal, Laxmi Narayana, Sari Ram, Bhupathi, Akhil, Kalyan, Rajender Goud, , PD Chowgale, Srikanth, Sai Kiran, Laxman Reddy, Venkatesh, Raghupathi, Mallikarjun.
Cyberabad Chargers: Ch Ravinder, Anil Yadav, B Yakanna, Satish Kumar, Vamshi Krishna, Ravinder, Sreekrishna, Bhanuchander, Venkat, U Thirupathi, Lingam Yadav, Raj Kumar, Pradeep Rathi.
Captain: Laxman Reddy
Vice-captain: Jeeva Gopal
Defenders: Jeeva Gopal, Anil Yadav, Vamshi Krishna
All Rounders: PD Chowgale, Sreekrishna
Raiders: U Thirupathi, Laxman Reddy
Nalgonda Eagles start off as the favourites against Cyberabad Chargers.