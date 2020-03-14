NE Vs MT Live Streaming, Preview And Telangana Premier Kabaddi League Final Match Details

Nalgonda Eagles(NE) will play Mancherial Tigers (MT) in the final of Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020. Both the teams will face each other at the Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Stadium in Hyderabad. This match will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 6:00 PM IST. Here's the NE vs MT live streaming details about the Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 final.

NE vs MT live streaming: Nalgonda Eagles vs Mancherial Tigers team preview

The Nalgonda Eagles vs Mancherial Tigers match will be the final match of the tournament. Both the teams won their respective semi-final matches to earn a place in the final. Nalgonda Eagles who finished at top of the points table got the better of Cyberabad Chargers as they raced off to a 32-27 to enter the summit clash. On the other hand, Mancherial Tigers who finished second on the points table had to work hard before winning the encounter against Warangal Warriors 37-33.

NE vs MT live streaming: Nalgonda Eagles vs Mancherial Tigers squad

NE vs MT live streaming: Nalgonda Eagles vs Mancherial Tigers squad: Nalgonda Eagles

Jeeva Gopal, Laxmi Narayana, Sari Ram, Bhupathi, Akhil, Kalyan, Rajender Goud, PD Chowgale, Srikanth, Sai Kiran, Laxman Reddy, Venkatesh, Raghupathi, Mallikarjun.

NE vs MT live streaming: Nalgonda Eagles vs Mancherial Tigers squad: Mancherial Tigers

Kishore Goud, M Chandrakanth, Karthik Yadav, Arun Goud, B Shivanand, Gunda Veeranna, P Ramesh, Shubham, P Gopal, V Mahesh, Nithin Panwar, M Sainath, Ravinder Kuvanath, B Parmeshwar.



NE vs MT live streaming: Nalgonda Eagles vs Mancherial Tigers live streaming details

For Telangana Premier Kabaddi League 2020 NE vs MT live streaming and live scores, viewers can watch the match on various platforms. NE vs MT live streaming can be done their official YouTube channel and Facebook page. Nalgonda Eagles vs Mancherial Tigers match of the Telangana Premier Kabaddi 2020 will be telecast on Star Sports Telugu. The NE vs MT live streaming will commence at 6:00 PM IST.