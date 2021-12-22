PKL 2021-22: Dabang Delhi's Father-son Pair Set To Make History In Latest Season

The Pro Kabaddi League has been a platform for India's brightest Kabaddi players to rub their shoulders with the best players in the business. The PKL platform has also witnessed members of the same family taking the mat either in the same team or playing against each other. Fans who have been watching PKL right from Season 1 have seen Dharmaraj brothers, Desai brothers, Narwal brothers and Chhillar cousins showing their skills on the kabaddi mat in the past seven seasons. However, this season fans will get to witness Dabang Delhi led by experienced defender Joginder Narwal making history.

PKL 2021: Joginder Narwal to play alongside his son for Dabang Delhi

The Dabang Delhi team has been doing exceptionally well under the leadership of Joginder Narwal and this season they would be hoping to clinch their maiden PKL Title. What makes this season even special is that Joginder Narwal will be joined by his son Vinay Narwal while playing for Delhi Franchise. Speaking about Joginder Narwal's son, Vinay Narwal has been picked for the main team through New Young Player (NYP) quota and plays in the left corner just like his father. The pairing of Joginder Narwal and Vinay Narwal will make them the first father-son duo to play PKL together.

Dabang Delhi team for PKL 2021

The Dabang Delhi team for the 2021 season looks like a well-balanced unit with the franchisee spending money on buying experienced players apart from retaining their star raider Naveen Kumar. Apart from Naveen, the Delhi team has retained other youngsters like Mohit, Sumit, Balram, and Neeraj Narwal. Apart from youngsters Dqabang Delhi during PKL 8 auction brought the experienced quartet of Sandeep Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar to add depth and solidarity to their defense.

Taking a look at the Dabang Delhi's defence add Manjeet Chhilar and Jeeva Kumar alongside Joginder Narwal and Sandeep Narwal in the Corners the four can be great to the opposition raiders throughout the season. The all-rounder's department will be shared between Vijay and Sandeep Narwal. While Vijay has shown that he is capable of a stronghold, Sandeep Narwal’s with his raiding skills can unsettle opposition defence..

Image: Dabang Delhi / Instagram