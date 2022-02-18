PKL 2021-22: PUN Vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Team News, Live Stream And More

Match number 127 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Puneri Paltan take on Bengal Warriors on February 18 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the encounter, Puneri Paltan find themselves placed 7th in the table with 11 wins, eight losses and a draw of their 20 games. Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors are at 10th in the points table having won eight, drawn three and lost ten of their 21 games so far.

Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors fixture and our PUN vs BEN Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 127, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Prediction: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Sanket Sawant.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit, Amit Nirwal, Tapas Pal

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Prediction: PUN vs BEN fantasy tips

Team: Mohit Goyat, Maninder Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Ran Singh, Sanket Sawant, Tapas Pal, Sombir

Captain: Mohit Goyat

Vice-captain: Sombir

Pro Kabaddi League Match 122: Player to watch out for

Mohit Goyat: Mohit Goyat has been a consistent performer throughout the season and has been at the top of his game in the recent few fixtures.

Pro Kabaddi League: PUN vs BEN Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

(Disclaimer: The PUN vs BEN Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The PUN vs BEN fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)

Image: Pro Kabaddi League