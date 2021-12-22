PKL 2021-22 Season Live Stream: How To Watch Bengaluru Bulls Vs U Mumba On TV And Online

In a blockbuster clash in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, the Bengaluru Bulls will take on U Mumba. The clash is set to begin at 730 PM IST on Wednesday, December 22 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. Both the teams have previously won the PKL trophy once in their history and both will go all out to try and win it again.

Take a look at the live streaming information as well as how to watch Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba PKL match live on TV in India.

How to watch Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba on TV?

For PKL fans that would like to catch the Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba match live on TV, they can tune in to the Star Sports network as they have the rights to broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League in India. The clash is set to begin at 730 PM IST on Wednesday, December 22 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba live stream

For the Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba live stream, Pro Kabaddi League fans can head to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. The clash is set to begin at 730 PM IST on Wednesday, December 22 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Team News

Having retained players like Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, and Saurabh Nandal, the Bengaluru Bulls will be led by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, while having talented raiders like Deepak Narwal and Chandran Ranjit. The Bulls also have a strong defence in form of Mahender Singh, Nandal, and Sheoran. Meanwhile, U Mumba only retained two players from the previous season, i.e. Fazel Atrachali, and Abhishek Singh. Fazel will lead the squad this season while having talented players like V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku HC on his side.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Squad

Bengaluru Bulls Squad

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Raider Retained

Banty Raider Retained

Dong Geon Lee Raider Rs.12.50 L

Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali Raider Rs.13 L

Chandran Ranjit Raider Rs.80 L

GB More Raider Rs.25 L

Deepak Narwal Raider Rs.26.50 L

Amit Sheoran Defender Retained

Saurabh Nandal Defender Retained

Mohit Sehrawat Defender Retained

Ziaur Rahman Defender Rs.12.20 L

Mahender Singh Defender Rs.50 L

Mayur Jagannath Kadam Defender Rs.15

L Vikas Defender Rs 10 L

Ankit Defender Rs.10 L

U Mumba Squad

Fazel Atrachali Defender Retained

Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre All-Rounder Retained

Rinku Raider Rs. 32L

Ajith V Kumar Raider Rs. 25L

Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari All-Rounder Rs. 12.8L

Harendra Kumar Defender Retained

Abhishek Singh Raider Retained

Navneet Raider Rs. 10L

Sunil Siddhgavali Defender Rs. 10L

Jashandeep Singh Raider Rs. 10L

Rahul Rana Raider Rs. 10L

Ajeet Defender Rs. 10L

Ashish Kumar Sangwan All-rounder Rs. 10L

Pankaj All-Rounder Rs. 10L

