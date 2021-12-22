PKL 2021-22 Season Live Stream: How To Watch Bengaluru Bulls Vs U Mumba On TV And Online

Quick links:
In a blockbuster clash in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, the Bengaluru Bulls will take on U Mumba. The clash is set to begin at 730 PM IST on Wednesday, December 22 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. Both the teams have previously won the PKL trophy once in their history and both will go all out to try and win it again.
Take a look at the live streaming information as well as how to watch Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba PKL match live on TV in India.
For PKL fans that would like to catch the Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba match live on TV, they can tune in to the Star Sports network as they have the rights to broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League in India.
For the Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba live stream, Pro Kabaddi League fans can head to the Disney+ Hotstar app or website.
Having retained players like Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, and Saurabh Nandal, the Bengaluru Bulls will be led by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, while having talented raiders like Deepak Narwal and Chandran Ranjit. The Bulls also have a strong defence in form of Mahender Singh, Nandal, and Sheoran. Meanwhile, U Mumba only retained two players from the previous season, i.e. Fazel Atrachali, and Abhishek Singh. Fazel will lead the squad this season while having talented players like V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku HC on his side.