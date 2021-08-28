PKL 2021 Auction: Most Expensive Players From Seven Editions Of Pro-Kabaddi League

The PKL 2021 Auction is right around the corner with over 450 players set to go under the hammer. The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has uplifted countless kabaddi talents from throughout India and revamped the sport. With every season, the craze of sport has increased substantially, which has somehow led to a rise in demand for players.

The Pro Kabaddi League's eighth edition will feature 12 franchises with the PKL 2021 player’s auction set to take place from August 29 to August 31 in Mumbai. In the previous seven auctions, we have witnessed players being sold for hefty prices and this season's auction is expected to be a grand one. Herein we take a look at the most expensive players in each PKL season.

PKL 1: Rakesh Kumar (₹12.8 lakh)

Rakesh Kumar was the most expensive player in the auction when he was acquired by Patna Pirates for the first season of Pro Kabaddi in 2014, costing Rs 12.80 lakh. His acquisition was no surprise as he has been the captain of the Indian national kabaddi team and also an Arjuna Award winner.

Rakesh played in only four matches and scored just 17 points for the Pirates that season, yet the team nevertheless made it to the semi-finals of the league.

PKL 2: Hadi Oshtorak (₹21.1 lakh )

Iranian all-rounder Hadi Oshtorak was roped in by Telugu Titans ahead of PKL 2 owing to his exploits for his national team. Titans spent Rs 21.1 lakh on Hadi, making him the highest-paid player in the second season. However, he couldn’t live up to the expectations as he managed only seven tackle points in four games.

PKL 3: Hadi Oshtorak (Undisclosed - via draft)

After a disappointing season 2 with Telugu Titans, Hadi Oshtorak was drafted in by Patna Pirates ahead of PKL 3. He once again failed to perform as he could manage only 31 points from 17 games across seasons 3 and 4. Despite his mediocre performances, Pirates managed to clinch the PKL title in both seasons.

PKL 4: Mohit Chhillar (₹53 lakh)

Mohit Chillar acted as a pillar for U Mumba in the first three seasons which showcased his worth and talent in the side. Bengaluru Bulls spent Rs 53 lakhs for the defender ahead of PKL 4 after seeing his impressive performances.

Mohit didn’t disappoint the Bulls as he recorded 47 tackle points in just 14 matches. The bulls failed to make it to the semis but Mohit’s performance was a highlight for them in that season.

PKL 5: Nitin Tomar (₹93 lakh)

Nitin Tomar was acquired by UP Yoddha for INR 93 lakh in the franchise's first PKL season. After his Season 5 heroics, he became one of Pro Kabaddi's most expensive players, attracting offers for over a crore on many occasions.

In the fifth edition of the PKL, Tomar enjoyed a great season with UP Yoddha, amassing 167 raid points in 20 games. His exploits helped the team reach the playoffs.

PKL 6: Monu Goyat (₹1.51 crore)

Haryana Steelers secured the services of renowned raider Monu Goyat for INR 1.51 crore during the PKL Season 6 auctions. Following his transfer to Haryana, Monu became the most expensive player in the history of Pro Kabaddi. In Season 6, he scored 160 raid points for Haryana before joining UP Yoddha for the seventh season.

PKL 7: Siddharth Desai (₹1.45 crore)

Telugu Titans acquired the services of Siddharth Desai in the PKL 7 auction. He had a strong first season with U Mumba, collecting 218 raid points. Siddharth's first PKL campaign prompted Telugu Titans to pay INR 1.45 crore for him, which was roughly a third of their budget. He ended Season 7 with 217 raid points and is presently placed 2nd among the most expensive players in Pro Kabaddi.

