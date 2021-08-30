PKL 2021 Auction: See Complete List Of Overseas Players Set To Go Under Hammer

The second day of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction will be held on Monday. The three-day PKL 8 Auction will see more than 450 players going under the hammer as the participating teams start strengthening their squads ahead of the highly-anticipated season of the Pro Kabaddi League that gets underway in December. Meanwhile, all the teams would also be relying on their dependable overseas recruits to impact the upcoming edition of the tournament. As the overseas players look forward to posing a stiff competition to the Indian and the domestic talents as they had been doing in the previous seasons, let's take a look at the list of foreign players who are up for grabs in the PKL 2021 Auction.

PKL Auction Overseas Players

It has been learned that the Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction is set to kick off with the foreign players going under the hammer on Monday i.e. Day of the PKL 8 Auction with Jang Kung Lee from South Korea expected to be the player to watch out for. The foreign players list is dominated by Iranian competitors.

Here are the PKL Auction Overseas Players lists:

Jang Kung Lee (South Korea)

Ziaur Rahman (Bangladesh )

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou (Iran)

Abozar Mohajer Mighani (Iran)

Abolfazl Maghsodlou (Iran)

Hadi Oshtorak (Iran )

Last week, the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 (PKL) has officially released a list of all the players that have been retained by their respective teams. In Pro Kabaddi, a maximum of 12 players can be retained in each team. This includes a maximum of six Elite Retained Players (established PKL players from previous seasons) and six Retained Young Players, comprising those selected in the team through the New Young Player programme. The 12 teams kept 59 players in all. Of the Elite Retained Players, 22 made the cut. Six are from the Retained Young Players while 31 are Existing New Young Players.

PKL 2021 Auction Live: How & Where to watch?

The PKL 2021 returns following a one-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are all the details regarding where to catch Pro Kabaddi Auction Live Streaming and PKL 2021 Auction TV Timing.

The second day of the auction (August 30) will be televised from 3:00 PM onwards in which the Category A domestic players will go under the hammer. The final day of the auction (August 31) will start at 10:30 AM onwards in which players from the B, C, and D category as well as the unallocated players will go in the auction.

The Pro Kabaddi Auction Live Streaming will be available on Disney +Hotstar.

All you need to know about PKL 8 Auction

Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained the highest number of players with seven while Tamil Thalaivas have the least with three. U Mumbai has retained the most under the Elite Retained Players with four. Nabibakhsh and Fazel Atrachali were retained by U Mumba and Hadi Tajik by Puneri Paltan making up the three overseas players who have been retained by their respective teams. Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers have each retained five young players.

