PKL 2021 Auction: See List Of Top Players Retained And Bought By All 12 Pro Kabaddi Teams

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Auction has officially ended with teams making some excellent purchases. Some big names like Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar and Ajay Thakur were involved in the auction. Below is the top list of all players bought by teams during the Pro Kabaddi League season 8 auction 2021.

PKL 2021 auction: Bengal Warriors top purchases

Retained Purchased Maninder Singh Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh Rinku Narwal Abozar Mohajer Mighani (defender, 30.5L) Sukesh Hegde (raider, 30L) Sumit Singh (raider, 20L) Rishank Devadiga (raider, 20L)

PKL 2021 auction: Bengaluru Bulls

Retained Purchased Pawan Kumar Sehrawat Amit Sheoran Ziaur Rahman (defender, 12.2L) Dong Geon Lee (raider, 12.5L) Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali (raider, 13L) Chandran Ranjit (raider, 80L) Mahender Singh (defender, 50L)

PKL 2021 auction: Dabang Delhi KC

Retained Purchased Vijay Kumar Mohammad Malak (defender, 10L) Emad Sedaghat Nia (raider, 10.2L) Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder, 60L) Ajay Thakur (raider, 46L) Jeeva Kumar (defender, 44L) Joginder Singh Narwal (defender, 20L) Manjeet Chhillar (all-rounder, 20L)

Pro Kabaddi League season 8 auction 2021: Gujarat Giants

Retained Purchased Parvesh Bhainswal Sunil Kumar Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder, 20L) Soleiman Pahlevani (defender, 11.5L) Ravinder Pahal (defender, 74L)

Pro Kabaddi League season 8 auction 2021: Haryana Steelers

Retained Purchased Vikash Kandola Hamid Mirzaei Nader (all-rounder, 12.1L) Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou (raider, 13.2L) Rohit Gulia (all-rounder, 83L)

PKL 2021 auction: Jaipur Pink Panthers

Retained Purchased Amit Hooda Vishal Mohammad Amin Nosrati (raider, 11L) Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki (raider, 10L) Deepak Niwas Hooda (all-rounder, 55L) Sandeep Kumar Dhull (defender, 45L)

PKL 2021 auction: Patna Pirates

Retained Purchased Neeraj Kumar Monu Jangkun Lee (raider, 20.5L) Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (all-rounder, 31L) Prashanth Kumar Rai (raider, 55L) Sachin Tanwar (raider, 84L)

Pro Kabaddi League season 8 auction 2021: Puneri Paltan

Retained Purchased Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav Pawan Kumar Kadian Hadi Tajik Victor Onyango Obiero (all-rounder, 10L) Vishal Bhardwaj (defender, 60L) Baldev Singh (defender, 60L) Rahul Chaudhari (raider, 40L) Nitin Tomar (raider, 61L)

PKL 2021 auction: Tamil Thalaivas

Retained Purchased Sagar Himanshu M. Abishek Anwar Saheed Baba (all-rounder, 10L) Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder (defender, 10L) Surjeet Singh (defender, 75L) K Prapanjan (raider, 71L) Manjeet (raider, 92L)

Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction: Telegu Titans

Retained Purchased Rakesh Gowda Abe Tetsuro (defender, 10L) Hyunsu Park (raider, 10L) Surender Singh (defender, 55L) Siddharth Desai (raider, 1.3 Crores) Rohit Kumar (raider, 36 L)

Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction: U Mumba

Retained Purchased Fazel Atrachali Abhishek Singh Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre Harendra Kumar Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari (all-rounder, 12.8L)

Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction: UP Yoddha

Retained Purchased Nitesh Kumar Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali (raider, 12L) Md. Masud Karim (raider, 10L) Pardeep Narwal (raider, 1.65 Crores) Shrikant Jadhav (raider, 72 L)

(Image Credits: Sandeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar/Twitter)