PKL 2021 Auction: UP Yoddha Seal Pardeep Narwal Deal For 'Record Breaking' Amount

Pardeep Narwal's rise in the sport of Kabaddi has been nothing short of sensational. The player from Rathdhana village near Sonepat has no shortage of suitors thanks to his amazing raiding skills over the past few seasons of Pro Kabaddi League. On Monday the former Patna Pirates star found a new home in form of UP Yoddha who brought the player for a record-breaking amount during the PKL 8 Auction.

PKL 2021 Auction: Pardeep Narwal becomes the most expensive raider

Having made his debut in the league with Bengaluru Bulls in 2015, Narawal climbed the ladder of success during his time with Patna Pirates who he lead to three PKL titles. During his stint with the Patna team, he also broke many points records and now currently sits on the top of the raiders list with the most number of points in PKL history. Pardeep added yet another record to his name during the PKL 2021 auction after fetching a whooping Rs 1.65 crore from UP Yoddha.

The record was previously held by Monu Goyat previously who became PKL’s costliest player when he was bought for Rs 1.51 crore by Haryana Steelers for Season 6. Siddharth Desai, who had also a base price of 30 lakh, was retained by the Telugu Titans for R1.30 crore.

Pardeep Narwal Records in Pro Kabaddi League

Pradeep Narwal has played 107 matches across six seasons and has scored 1160 points. He also holds the record of most super raids in PKL history with 53 super raids in the last six seasons. He himself had delivered 18 Super raids in season 5 of the competition. Pardeep Narwal also holds the record of most Super 10 in PKL history. He has scored 59 Super 10s in 107 matches. Rahul Chaudhry is second on the list with 40 Super 10s.

Pardeep Narwal also holds the record of scoring the highest points by a raider in a single season. In season 5 he had scored 369 raid points. The new UP Yoddha raider will be remembered for his iconic 8 points in a single raid during season 5. In that raid, he had singlehandedly removed all the members of the Haryana Steelers.