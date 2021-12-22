PKL 2021, BLR Vs MUM Dream11 Predictions: Fantasy Tips, Team News For Pro Kabaddi League

Bengaluru Bulls are all set to face U Mumba in the opening match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 season on Wednesday. Bengaluru Bulls head into the eighth edition of the tournament after finishing the last season on the sixth position, despite being one of the top teams in the history of Pro Kabaddi. At the same time, U Mumba finished the 2019 season in the fourth position and will look to start the new season of the esteemed tournament with a winning note.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: Team News

Having retained players like Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, and Saurabh Nandal, the Bengaluru Bulls will be led by Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, while having talented raiders like Deepak Narwal and Chandran Ranjit. The Bulls also have a strong defence in form of Mahender Singh, Nandal, and Sheoran. Meanwhile, U Mumba only retained two players from the previous season, i.e. Fazel Atrachali, and Abhishek Singh. Fazel will lead the squad this season while having talented players like V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku HC on his side.

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: Dream11 Predictions

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Playing 7- Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (c), Mohit Sehrawat, Amit Sheoran, Mahender Singh, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, GB More

U Mumba Predicted Playing 7- Fazel Atrachali (c), Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, Mohsen Mghsoudlou, Harendra Kumar, Rinku HC

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba Fantasy Team- Fazel Atrachali (vc), Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Rinku HC, Mohit Sehrawat, Pawan Sehrawat (c), Chandran Ranjit

Bengaluru Bulls vs U Mumba: Fantasy Tips

Skipper Pawan Kumar Sherawat and raider Chandran Ranjit will be the two top fantasy pick from the Bengaluru Bulls squad as Sehrawat was the best raider of the previous season while Ranjit was also impressive. Sherawat had a total of 12 Super Raids and 18 Super 10s to his credit in the last season, while Ranjit executed three super raids and two super 10s. At the same time, Fazel Atrachali had 77 successful tackles out of the total of 135 tackles which also includes five super tackles and four high 5’s. Atrachali will be one of the top picks from U Mumba alongside raider Abhishek Singh, who had registered a total of three super raids and 10 super 10s.

Image: Instagram@umumba/@bengalurubullsofficial)