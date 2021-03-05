PKL 2021: Kabaddi Stars To Feature In Special Documentary 'Dream On: Sapno Ki Udaan'

The dates for the upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) are yet to be announced, however India's leading sports broadcaster Star Sports have launched a special documentary featuring top kabaddi players who not only dared to dream about making it big in Kabaddi but also were crazy enough to achieve it. These six stories in this documentary highlight their journey and the struggle they had to go through to achieve their dream. The documentary shows how the Anand Mahindra-backed Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) played a major role in their lives.

PKL 2021: Ajay Thakur on achieving his fathers dream of playing for India

The first episode of 'Dream On: Sapno Ki Udaan' which was shown on Thursday after the conclusion of Day 1 of India vs England 4th Test featured Rahul Chaudhary and Ajay Thakur in which they spoke about their journey. In the episode which was aired on Thursday, Ajay Thakur spoke about his kabaddi journey, and how his father dreamt about representing India but was unable to fulfil that dream. In the recent telecasted episode, Thakur also gave an insight into how his father ensured that his dream of representing India stayed alive through him and that is when he decided to become a kabaddi player. He also said that his father's dream fuelled his desire to not only become a PKL star but also win the World Cup for India someday.

Rahul Chaudhari spoke about the impact his sister-in-law had on his life. He said that his Kabaddi coach is a fierce woman from Uttar Pradesh who eventually married his brother. He added that right from the start, his sister-in-law was his biggest inspiration, as she pledged to make him a successful Kabaddi player. While showering more praise, he said that his sister-in-law warned him that if he treated her differently due to being a female coach, he would be sadly mistaken and not be helped by her.

Kabaddi Amazon Prime documentary on Abhishek Bachchan-owned Jaipur Pink Panthers

Before the release of 'Dream On: Sapno Ki Udaan', Kabaddi fans were given a taste of what goes behind the scenes with the Jaipur Pink Panthers team with a Kabaddi documentary on Amazon Prime Video called Sons of Soil, that was launched in December 2020.

The Kabaddi Amazon Prime documentary summary includes Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan's gambling on young, but inexperienced Kabaddi players to win India's biggest Kabaddi competition. This docuseries was filmed while the players were preparing for the Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2019. The docuseries features Abhishek Bachchan, Bunty Walia, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Saurabh Mishra, Deepak Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Srinivas Reddy, and Nilesh Salunke.

Image: Tamil Thalaivas / Twitter