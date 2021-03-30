PKL 2021 Organisers Get Embroiled In Ugly Legal Battle In Delhi High Court; More Details

After the cancellation of its 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) is set to take place sometime in June-July this year. However, things don't look so promising for the League, which has grown to become one of India's most popular sports tournaments since its inception in 2014. Currently run by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) - which itself is in some hot water regarding its administration - and promoted by Mashal Sports, the tournament has run into some issues with regard to its new media rights tender, which was released in March 2021.

Kabaddi News: PKL 2021 faces legal challenges at Delhi High Court

Backed by big names like Anand Mahindra and Abhishek Bachchan, the Pro Kabaddi League has taken the humble Indian sport of Kabaddi and helped elevate it to heights very few could have imagined 10 years ago. However, with its growing popularity, the tournament has run into a number of problems through the years. In an unusual move, Mashal Sports — owned in majority by Star Sports India — revealed that they have chosen to auction the media rights to the league two years before their 10-year contract with Star Sports is set to end.

Increased pressure from the team franchises for better pay from the broadcasters and potential conflict of interest notices led to this decision which has now become the topic of further debate and a legal challenge. According to a report by InsideSport, the Pro Kabaddi League media rights tender, which was floated earlier this year, has been deferred to April after an unnamed petitioner filed a case challenging it at the Delhi High Court. The case will be heard by Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva on April 8 and will talk about whether Mashal Sports even has the right to conduct such a tender.

According to the same report in InsideSport, the petitioner allegedly stated: “When the contract period between Mashal Sports and AKFI is for 10 years, who gave the authority to Mashal Sports to conduct the tender beyond that contract period". Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra's Mashal Sports did not comment on the challenge, saying that the delay in the media rights tender “was in response to requests that we received from potential bidder(s)". The revised deadline to purchase the ITT is now 24 March (from 12 Mar), and submission of bidder documents to 12 Apr (from 2 Apr), and e-auction date to 15 Apr (from 5 Apr)”.

As per earlier reports, the media rights for the PKL 2021-2025 were to be sold in four different bundles. The first bundle offered just television rights, the second one offered digital rights and the third allowed media to be used for gaming purposes. The fourth bundle was a consolidated package, offering a combination of all three of the aforementioned bundles.

Image Credits: ProKabaddi Twitter