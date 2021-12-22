Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: TEL Vs TAM Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Quick links:
Image: @tamilthalaivas/@Telugu_Titans/Twitter
In a blockbuster clash, the Tamil Thalavias are set to take on the Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22. The clash is set to begin at 730 PM IST on Wednesday, December 22 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. This is the first week of action in this edition of the PKL, and both the Titans and the Thalavias will want to get off to a strong start as they look to win the Pro Kabaddi League this time around.
Take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, as well as the probable lineups and more for the upcoming Tamil Thalavias vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match.
Based on our TEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction, it seems as though the Titans have a better chance to win given they have some experienced and proven players.
Titans' Predicted 7: Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Amit Chauhan, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi
Thalaivas Predicted 7: K. Prapanjan, Athul MS, Manjeet, Sagar B. Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Surjeet Singh, M. Abhishek, Sagar
TEL vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Surjeet Singh Defender, Akash Choudhary Defender, Santhapanaselvam All-rounder, Sandeep Defender, Siddharth Desai Raider, Rohit Kumar Raider, K. Prapanjan Raider.