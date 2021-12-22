Pro Kabaddi Dream11 Team Prediction: TEL Vs TAM Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

In a blockbuster clash, the Tamil Thalavias are set to take on the Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2021-22. The clash is set to begin at 730 PM IST on Wednesday, December 22 at the Sheraton Grand, Whitefield in Bengaluru. This is the first week of action in this edition of the PKL, and both the Titans and the Thalavias will want to get off to a strong start as they look to win the Pro Kabaddi League this time around.

Take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, as well as the probable lineups and more for the upcoming Tamil Thalavias vs Telugu Titans Pro Kabaddi League match.

TEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction

Based on our TEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction, it seems as though the Titans have a better chance to win given they have some experienced and proven players.

TEL vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Titans' Predicted 7: Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Amit Chauhan, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi

Thalaivas Predicted 7: K. Prapanjan, Athul MS, Manjeet, Sagar B. Krishna, Santhapanaselvam, Surjeet Singh, M. Abhishek, Sagar

TEL vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Surjeet Singh Defender, Akash Choudhary Defender, Santhapanaselvam All-rounder, Sandeep Defender, Siddharth Desai Raider, Rohit Kumar Raider, K. Prapanjan Raider.

Tamil Thalavias vs Telugu Titans Squads

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet Raider Rs. 92L

PO Surjeet Singh Defender Rs. 75L

K. Prapanjan Raider Rs. 71L

Athul MS Raider Rs. 30L

Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Raider Rs. 19.5L

Sourabh Tanaji Patil All-rounder Rs. 15L

Himanshu Defender Retained

M. Abishek Defender Retained

Sagar Defender Retained

Bhavani Rajput Raider Rs. 10L

Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder Defender Rs. 10L

Anwar Saheed Baba All-Rounder Rs. 10L

Sahil Defender Rs. 10L

Sagar B. Krishna All-Rounder Rs. 10L

Santhapanaselvam All-rounder Rs. 10L

Telugu Titans

Rakesh Gowda Raider Retained

Rajnish Raider Retained

Ankit Beniwal Raider Retained

Siddharth Desai Raider Rs. 1.30 CR

Hyunsu Park Raider Rs.10 L

Rohit Kumar Raider Rs.36 L

G. Raju Raider Rs. 6 L

Amit Chauhan Raider Rs. 6 L

Manish Defender Retained

Akash Choudhary Defender Retained

Akash Dattu Arsul Defender Retained

Prince Defender (NYP) Undisclosed

Abe Tetsuro Defender Rs. 10 L

Surender Singh Defender Rs. 55 L

Sandeep Defender Rs. 59.50 L

Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi Defender Rs. 19.80 L

Adarsh T Defender Rs. 10 L

C. Arun Defender Rs. 10 L

