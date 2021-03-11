PKL 2021 Update: Player Auction In April, Event Likely To Be Held From July-October

The wait for some kabaddi action on the mat could come to end really soon with reports emerging regarding the start of the latest season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021). After a year's absence due to the global COVID-19 pandemic of what would have been its eighth season in 2020, the start of the Anand Mahindra-backed league could just be around the corner as per the latest report.

PKL 2021 could be played during monsoon season

Due to the cancellation of the league last season, what is actually supposed to be the ninth season will be the eighth and Mashal Sports CEO and PKL Commissioner Anupam Goswami has hinted about the monsoon season being the possible start of the Kabaddi season (July-October). According to a report by InsideSport, PKL player auctions are likely to take place in the month of April 2021.

While speaking to journalist Shahid Judge, Goswami said that the league is looking at the July to October window since Pro Kabaddi’s natural window is the monsoon months. Speaking about the current COVID-19 situation, he stated that the league still has four months to go and other situations will be taken into consideration. He added that the league will look to play safe with the government regulations likely to evolve.

With Pro Kabaddi being played indoors the organisers will also have to take care of the use of technology including air-conditioners. Ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems have been described as one of the reasons for the spreading of COVID-19 at indoor stadiums. As per the Insidesport report, the World Health Organisation's guidelines states that heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems are used to maintain indoor air temperature and humidity at healthy and comfortable levels

A well-maintained and operated system can reduce the spread of COVID-19 in indoor spaces by increasing the rate of air change, reducing air recirculation and increasing the amount of outdoor air coming in. Settings that recirculate the air should not be used. HVAC systems should always be regularly inspected, maintained, and cleaned.

Speaking about the bio-bubble environment and players quarantine, Goswami said that the guidelines and regulations by the government for the pandemic will be followed and players will have to undergo rigorous quarantine.

New PKL broadcasters for 2021 season

Speaking about PKL broadcasters recently a report had emerged that the new season could see broadcasters and live streaming partners on board other than Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar as the Star India-controlled Mashal Sports is planning to auction the media rights for the Pro Kabaddi League. While there is a possibility that a new broadcast partner may come on board at the Media Rights Auction next month, Goswami said that details will not be disclosed to ensure a fair process.

PKL documentary on Abhishek Bachchan-owned Jaipur Pink Panthers

Recently, Kabaddi fans were given a taste of what goes behind the scenes during the league with Amazon Prime launching the PKL documentary with the Jaipur Pink Panthers team called Sons of Soil in December 2020. The PKL documentary was based on Jaipur Pink Panthers owner Abhishek Bachchan's gambling on young, but inexperienced Kabaddi players to win India's biggest Kabaddi competition. This docuseries was filmed while the players were preparing for Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2019.

Image: PKL / Twitter