PKL 2022: Inamdar's Superb Effort Powers Puneri Paltan To Big Win Over Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan continued their excellent form in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 as they defeated Haryana Steelers 41-28 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Aslam Inamdar emerged as the star of the Pune side with 10 points on the night.

Inamdar started the match with a bonus point before Fazel Atrachali carried out a brilliant tackle on Steelers' raider Manjeet to help his team take the lead.

Haryana came back into the match as Joginder Narwal used his experience to register a SUPER TACKLE. However, Paltan maintained their rhythm and attained a massive lead of 13-3.

Narwal tried to repeat his heroics but this time Mohit made his move early to grab the player and helped his team stay in the lead.

Haryana saw a ray of hope when Meetu effected a brilliant raid, but Puneri Paltan carried out a SUPER TACKLE and Inamdar sent Manjeet out of the mat as the Pune side sat comfortably at 20-10 at the end of the first half.

The Steelers tried to make a comeback in the second half, but the Paltan defence continued to stand tall.

Raider Meetu lunged forward in the opposition's half to grab a point, but he was tackled by Sanket Sawant.

Fazel Atrachali, then, used his experience to tackle Manjeet as the Pune side inflicted an ALL OUT to attain a stronghold of the match at 31-17.

Vinay picked up a SUPER RAID late in the game, but the Steelers were too far behind Puneri's score. The side from Pune kept raging on and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

