PKL 2023: Full List Of Retained Players, Along With Squad Ahead Of Kabaddi Mega Auction

A glimpse of the PKL 9 final between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan (Image: Pro Kabaddi League)
The auction for the world's biggest Kabaddi League, Pro Kabaddi League, is all set to take place from 8 to 9th September 2023 in Mumbai. All 12 teams will have a total purse of INR 5 crore, which was INR 4.4 crore in the last season. The players will be divided into three categories, which will further be split into raiders, defenders, and all-rounders.
A total of more than 500 players will go under the hammer in the PKL 2023 auction to take place in Mumbai from September 8-9, 2023 in Mumbai. Each team has the choice to retain up to six players as per the Elite Retained Players' classification. A look at the list of retained of all teams in PKL 2023:
|Teams
|Elite Players Retained
|Young Players Retained
|Existing Young Players
|
Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar
|-
|
Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank
|
U Mumba
|Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami
|Shivam
|
Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin
|
Bengaluru Bulls
|Neeraj Narwal
|Bharat, Saurabh Nandal
|
Yash Hooda
|
Patna Pirates
|Sachin, Neeraj Kumar
|Manish
|
Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar
|
Puneri Paltan
|Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri
|
Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde
|
Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde
|
UP Yoddha
|
Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar
|Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill
|
Anil Kumar, Manipal
|
Telugu Titans
|Parvesh Bhainswal
|
Rajnish
|
Mohit, Nitin, Vinay
|
Gujarat Giants
|
Manuj, Sonu
|
Rakesh
|
Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya
|
Haryana Steelers
|K Prapanjan
|
Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit
|
Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny
|
Tamil Thalaivas
|Ajinkya Ashok Pawar
|Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish
|
Narender, Himanshu, Jatin
|
Dabang Delhi KC
|TBA
|
Naveen Kumar
|
Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar
|
Bengal Warriors
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Top Kabaddi players like Vikash Kadola, Fazel Atrachali, and Pawan Sehrawat will be among the 500-plus players, who will go under the hammer in the PKL 2023 auction. Moreover, the 24 players will also get picked from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.