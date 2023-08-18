Last Updated:

PKL 2023: Full List Of Retained Players, Along With Squad Ahead Of Kabaddi Mega Auction

A look at the list of retained players of all the teams in the teams in the Pro Kabaddi League ahead of the auction of world's biggest Kabaddi league.

Saksham nagar
The auction for the world's biggest Kabaddi League, Pro Kabaddi League, is all set to take place from 8 to 9th September 2023 in Mumbai. All 12 teams will have a total purse of INR 5 crore, which was INR 4.4 crore in the last season. The players will be divided into three categories, which will further be split into raiders, defenders, and all-rounders. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Jaipur Pink Panthers are the current champions of the Pro Kabaddi League
  • Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan in the final of PKL season 9 
  • The PKL 2023 will begin on December 2, 2023 

PKL 2023: Full List of Retained Players in PKL 2023 

A total of more than 500 players will go under the hammer in the PKL 2023 auction to take place in Mumbai from September 8-9, 2023 in Mumbai. Each team has the choice to retain up to six players as per the Elite Retained Players' classification. A look at the list of retained of all teams in PKL 2023:

Teams  Elite Players Retained Young Players Retained Existing Young Players

Jaipur Pink Panthers

 Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar -

Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank

U Mumba

 Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami Shivam

Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin

Bengaluru Bulls

 Neeraj Narwal Bharat, Saurabh Nandal

Yash Hooda

 

Patna Pirates

 Sachin, Neeraj Kumar Manish

Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar

Puneri Paltan

 Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri

Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde

Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde

 

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar

 Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill

Anil Kumar, Manipal

 

Telugu Titans

 Parvesh Bhainswal

Rajnish

Mohit, Nitin, Vinay

 

Gujarat Giants

Manuj, Sonu

Rakesh

Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya

 

Haryana Steelers

 K Prapanjan

Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit

Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny

 

Tamil Thalaivas

 Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish

Narender, Himanshu, Jatin

Dabang Delhi KC

 TBA

Naveen Kumar

Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar

Bengal Warriors

 TBA TBA  TBA

Players who can go big under the hammer in PKL 2023 auction? 

Top Kabaddi players like Vikash Kadola, Fazel Atrachali, and Pawan Sehrawat will be among the 500-plus players, who will go under the hammer in the PKL 2023 auction. Moreover, the 24 players will also get picked from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.  

