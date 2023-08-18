PKL 2023: Full List Of Retained Players, Along With Squad Ahead Of Kabaddi Mega Auction

The auction for the world's biggest Kabaddi League, Pro Kabaddi League, is all set to take place from 8 to 9th September 2023 in Mumbai. All 12 teams will have a total purse of INR 5 crore, which was INR 4.4 crore in the last season. The players will be divided into three categories, which will further be split into raiders, defenders, and all-rounders.

3 things you need to know

Jaipur Pink Panthers are the current champions of the Pro Kabaddi League

Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan in the final of PKL season 9

The PKL 2023 will begin on December 2, 2023

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi League announces retained players list for PKL season 10

PKL 2023: Full List of Retained Players in PKL 2023

A total of more than 500 players will go under the hammer in the PKL 2023 auction to take place in Mumbai from September 8-9, 2023 in Mumbai. Each team has the choice to retain up to six players as per the Elite Retained Players' classification. A look at the list of retained of all teams in PKL 2023:

Teams Elite Players Retained Young Players Retained Existing Young Players Jaipur Pink Panthers Sunil Kumar, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Arjun Deshwal, Sahul Kumar - Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank U Mumba Surinder Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Heidarali Ekrami Shivam Shivansh Thakur, Pranay Vinay Rane, Rupesh, Sachin Bengaluru Bulls Neeraj Narwal Bharat, Saurabh Nandal Yash Hooda Patna Pirates Sachin, Neeraj Kumar Manish Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik, Anuj Kumar Puneri Paltan Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde UP Yoddha Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surender Gill Anil Kumar, Manipal Telugu Titans Parvesh Bhainswal Rajnish Mohit, Nitin, Vinay Gujarat Giants Manuj, Sonu Rakesh Rohan Singh, Parteek Dahiya Haryana Steelers K Prapanjan Vinay, Jaideep, Mohit Naveen, Monu, Harsh, Sunny Tamil Thalaivas Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Sagar, Himanshu, M Abhishek, Sahil, Mohit, Aashish Narender, Himanshu, Jatin Dabang Delhi KC TBA Naveen Kumar Vijay, Manjeet, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar Bengal Warriors TBA TBA TBA

ALSO READ | India Captain Pawan Sehrawat 'not completely satisfied' with show at Asian Kabaddi Championships

Players who can go big under the hammer in PKL 2023 auction?

Top Kabaddi players like Vikash Kadola, Fazel Atrachali, and Pawan Sehrawat will be among the 500-plus players, who will go under the hammer in the PKL 2023 auction. Moreover, the 24 players will also get picked from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.