PKL 2023: Players Expected To Get Highest Bids In The Upcoming Biggest Kabaddi Auction

A look at the big Kabaddi names expected to get big bids in the upcoming auction of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 beginning from September 10, 2023.

PKL 2023, PKL `10 Auction, Pro Kabaddi League Auction

A glimpse of a Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha (Image: PKL)


The auction of the biggest Kabaddi league in the world will kickstart in Mumbai from September 8 to 9, 2023. The upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 will start from December 10, 2023. A total of more than 500 Kabaddi players will go under the hammer in the PKL 2023 auction. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Jaipur Pink Panthers are the current champions of the Pro Kabaddi League 
  • PKL has increased the popularity of Kabaddi since its beginning in 2014 
  • PKL has produced Kabaddi stars like Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Pawan Sehrawat, and many more

PKL 2023: Players expected to get a big price in the auction 

Here is the list of big names that are expected to receive big bids in the upcoming PKL 2023 auction: 

Pawan Sehrawat: Indian raider Pawan Sehrawat injured himself while playing for the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 against Gujarat Giants. However, due to the major ACL injury, Sehrawat was not able to play any other match in PKL 9 and hence was released by Thalaivas. Pawan is the most expensive player in the history of PKL and is once again expected to receive a big bid in the PKL 10 auction. 

Fazel Atrachali: Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali, led Puneri Paltan in the PKL 9 and took them to the finals. However, 'Sultan' has been released by the management, and the defender is expected to get a new home in the PKL 10 auction. Atrachali is known for his speed and agility and with his experience, can boost the defence of any team. 

Rahul Chaudhari: Indian raider Rahul Chaudhari played for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the PKL 9 and didn't perform well in the Pink jersey. Chaudhari who was one of the raiders in the PKL, only scored 73 points from 21 games and displayed a very disappointing performance. Chaudhari is released by the Pink Panthers ahead of the PKL 10 auction, and the Bijnor-born raider can get a big bid ahead due to his reputation. 

Will Jaipur Pink Panthers be able to defend their PKL title? 

PKL defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers consist of a lot of champion players like Deepak Niwas Hooda and Arjun Deshwal. The 'Men in Pink' is one of the favorites to win the PKL 10 season, and already have a set squad ahead of the auction. 

