PKL 2023: Players Expected To Get Highest Bids In The Upcoming Biggest Kabaddi Auction

The auction of the biggest Kabaddi league in the world will kickstart in Mumbai from September 8 to 9, 2023. The upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 will start from December 10, 2023. A total of more than 500 Kabaddi players will go under the hammer in the PKL 2023 auction.

3 things you need to know

Jaipur Pink Panthers are the current champions of the Pro Kabaddi League

PKL has increased the popularity of Kabaddi since its beginning in 2014

PKL has produced Kabaddi stars like Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Pawan Sehrawat, and many more

PKL 2023: Players expected to get a big price in the auction

Here is the list of big names that are expected to receive big bids in the upcoming PKL 2023 auction:

Pawan Sehrawat: Indian raider Pawan Sehrawat injured himself while playing for the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 against Gujarat Giants. However, due to the major ACL injury, Sehrawat was not able to play any other match in PKL 9 and hence was released by Thalaivas. Pawan is the most expensive player in the history of PKL and is once again expected to receive a big bid in the PKL 10 auction.

Fazel Atrachali: Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali, led Puneri Paltan in the PKL 9 and took them to the finals. However, 'Sultan' has been released by the management, and the defender is expected to get a new home in the PKL 10 auction. Atrachali is known for his speed and agility and with his experience, can boost the defence of any team.

Rahul Chaudhari: Indian raider Rahul Chaudhari played for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the PKL 9 and didn't perform well in the Pink jersey. Chaudhari who was one of the raiders in the PKL, only scored 73 points from 21 games and displayed a very disappointing performance. Chaudhari is released by the Pink Panthers ahead of the PKL 10 auction, and the Bijnor-born raider can get a big bid ahead due to his reputation.

Will Jaipur Pink Panthers be able to defend their PKL title?

PKL defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers consist of a lot of champion players like Deepak Niwas Hooda and Arjun Deshwal. The 'Men in Pink' is one of the favorites to win the PKL 10 season, and already have a set squad ahead of the auction.