PKL 2023: Players Expected To Get Highest Bids In The Upcoming Biggest Kabaddi Auction

A glimpse of a Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha (Image: PKL)
The auction of the biggest Kabaddi league in the world will kickstart in Mumbai from September 8 to 9, 2023. The upcoming edition of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 will start from December 10, 2023. A total of more than 500 Kabaddi players will go under the hammer in the PKL 2023 auction.
Pawan Sehrawat: Indian raider Pawan Sehrawat injured himself while playing for the Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League season 9 against Gujarat Giants. However, due to the major ACL injury, Sehrawat was not able to play any other match in PKL 9 and hence was released by Thalaivas. Pawan is the most expensive player in the history of PKL and is once again expected to receive a big bid in the PKL 10 auction.
Fazel Atrachali: Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali, led Puneri Paltan in the PKL 9 and took them to the finals. However, 'Sultan' has been released by the management, and the defender is expected to get a new home in the PKL 10 auction. Atrachali is known for his speed and agility and with his experience, can boost the defence of any team.
Rahul Chaudhari: Indian raider Rahul Chaudhari played for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the PKL 9 and didn't perform well in the Pink jersey. Chaudhari who was one of the raiders in the PKL, only scored 73 points from 21 games and displayed a very disappointing performance. Chaudhari is released by the Pink Panthers ahead of the PKL 10 auction, and the Bijnor-born raider can get a big bid ahead due to his reputation.
PKL defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers consist of a lot of champion players like Deepak Niwas Hooda and Arjun Deshwal. The 'Men in Pink' is one of the favorites to win the PKL 10 season, and already have a set squad ahead of the auction.