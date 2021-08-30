PKL Auction 2021: Iran's Chiyaneh Sold To Patna For Whopping 31 Lakhs; Costliest Player

The much-anticipated PKL Auction 2021 is currently underway in Mumbai with the Category 'A' players going under the hammer. The day kicked off, with the Foreign players' auction, with 22 players getting picked. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, the Iranian all-rounder triggered a bidding war among the teams. The player was snapped up by Three-time champion Patna Pirates, who acquired for ₹31 lakhs making him the most expensive overseas buy at PKL Auction 2021.

Abozar Mohajermighani became the second-most expensive player from the overseas list after the Bengal Warriors won the player at a bid of ₹30.50 lakhs. Another Patna Pirates player was among the costliest buy, with the franchise using their 'Final Bid Match' (FBM) Card on JangKun Lee for the price of ₹20.5 lakhs, making him the third costliest player.

List of Foreign Players sold in PKL 2021 (Price - Highest to lowest)

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - Patna Pirates (₹31 lakhs) Abozar Mohajer Mighani - Bengal Warriors (₹30.50 lakhs) JangKun Lee (FBM) - Patna Pirates (₹20.5 lakhs) Hadi Oshtorak - Gujarat Giants (₹20 lakhs) Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou - Haryana Steelers (₹13.2 lakhs) Abolfazl Maghsoudlou - Bengaluru Bulls (₹13 lakhs) Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari - U Mumba (₹12.80 lakhs) Dong Geon Lee - Bengaluru Bulls (₹12.50 lakhs) Ziaur Rahman - Bengaluru Bulls (₹12.20 lakhs) Hamid Mirzaei Nader - Haryana Steelers (₹12.10 lakhs) Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali - U.P. Yoddha (₹12 lakhs) Soleiman Pahlevani - Gujarat Giants (₹11.50 lakhs) Mohammad Amin Nosrati - Jaipur Pink Panthers (₹11 lakhs) Emad Sedaghatnia - Dabang Delhi K.C. (₹10.20 lakhs) Mohammad Malak - Tamil Thalaivas (₹10 lakhs) Abe Tetsuro - Telugu Titans (₹10 lakhs) Victor Obiero - Puneri Paltan (₹10 lakhs) Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki - Jaipur Pink Panthers (₹10 lakhs) Anwar Saheed Baba - Tamil Thalaivas (₹10 lakhs) Hyunsu Park - Telugu Titans (₹10 lakhs) Mohhammad Tuhin Tarafder - Tamil Thalaivas (₹10 lakhs) Md. Masud Karim - U.P. Yoddha (₹10 lakhs)

Image credits: @prokabbadi Twitter