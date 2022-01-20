Last Updated:

PKL: Bengal Raider Gets 8 Points In Most Unlikely Fashion Vs Bengaluru Bulls; Fans Divided

At a stage when the Bengaluru Bulls led the Bengal Warriors 28-20, Mohammad Nabibakhsh stepped up and helped the Warriors score 8 points in an unlikely fashion.

Vidit Dhawan
Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Image: Twitter@/ProKabaddiLeague


The Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match always promised to be a pulsating encounter as it featured the top two raiders of the season: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Maninder Singh. However, another moment grabbed all the headlines of the encounter, a clash that saw the Warriors emerge on top by a single point.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh's raid helped the Warriors grab eight points despite the Iranian all-rounder having got out. Here is a look at the moment of the PKL match between two of the top four teams in the league.

Bengal Warriors grab eight points in 1 raid against Bengaluru Bulls

At a stage when the Bengaluru Bulls led the Bengal Warriors 28-20, Mohammad Nabibakhsh stepped up and helped the Warriors score eight points in an unlikely fashion. While the officials deemed Nabibakhsh out and had given a point in the favour of the Bulls, a successful review from the Warriors led to intense drama. As per the replay, the Iranian stepped into the lobby without a touch. Hence, all the defenders that followed him were out.

Interestingly, all the seven Bulls defenders followed him, resulting in the Warriors picking up a staggering eight-point raid (one for a bonus). Nabibakhsh's raid turned the entire complexion of the match as it helped the Warriors reduce Bulls' lead by one point before inflicting an all out on them on the very next raid to take a three-point lead.

Netizens react to thrilling Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors clash

While the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors match provided a spectacle for the neutral, some fans were disappointed by the rule that helped Mohammad Nabibakhsh grab eight points and turn the point around in the Warriors' favour. The netizen believes that the Pro Kabaddi League must revisit the rules.

Similarly, another social media user also slammed the PKL rule by explaining it.

Few fans were left bemused following Nabibakhsh's jaw-dropping eight-point raid.

Meanwhile, some other reactions from fans can be seen below.

 

