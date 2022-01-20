PKL: Bengal Raider Gets 8 Points In Most Unlikely Fashion Vs Bengaluru Bulls; Fans Divided

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match always promised to be a pulsating encounter as it featured the top two raiders of the season: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and Maninder Singh. However, another moment grabbed all the headlines of the encounter, a clash that saw the Warriors emerge on top by a single point.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh's raid helped the Warriors grab eight points despite the Iranian all-rounder having got out. Here is a look at the moment of the PKL match between two of the top four teams in the league.

Bengal Warriors grab eight points in 1 raid against Bengaluru Bulls

At a stage when the Bengaluru Bulls led the Bengal Warriors 28-20, Mohammad Nabibakhsh stepped up and helped the Warriors score eight points in an unlikely fashion. While the officials deemed Nabibakhsh out and had given a point in the favour of the Bulls, a successful review from the Warriors led to intense drama. As per the replay, the Iranian stepped into the lobby without a touch. Hence, all the defenders that followed him were out.

Interestingly, all the seven Bulls defenders followed him, resulting in the Warriors picking up a staggering eight-point raid (one for a bonus). Nabibakhsh's raid turned the entire complexion of the match as it helped the Warriors reduce Bulls' lead by one point before inflicting an all out on them on the very next raid to take a three-point lead.

Netizens react to thrilling Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors clash

While the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors match provided a spectacle for the neutral, some fans were disappointed by the rule that helped Mohammad Nabibakhsh grab eight points and turn the point around in the Warriors' favour. The netizen believes that the Pro Kabaddi League must revisit the rules.

Worst rules applied during Bengaluru bulls v/s Bengal worriors Kabaddi match. In Nabi Baksh ride bad rule applied, need to change this rules. — Lokesha Ps (@ps_lokesha) January 20, 2022

Similarly, another social media user also slammed the PKL rule by explaining it.

Worst rule to exist in @ProKabaddi.

As much as I like Bengal, Bengaluru has been ROBBED!

When a raider steps into the lobby without a touch & defenders who have touched him are out too, it legit allowed a 8 point raid, today

What a loophole, have been saying since ages now,sucks — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) January 20, 2022

Few fans were left bemused following Nabibakhsh's jaw-dropping eight-point raid.

Meanwhile, some other reactions from fans can be seen below.

A Game Changing 8 point Raid From An Allrounder Nabibakhsh From @BengalWarriors leads to an Victory over #BengaluruBulls and Moves to 4th position in Points Table

.

.

Final Scores 40-39#PKL #bengalwarriors #BengaluruBulls — Sai Sumanth (@SaiSuma44059749) January 20, 2022

Bengal Warriors don't deserve this W man😥 — Ritwik (@FCBsogal) January 20, 2022

Bengal warriors definitely will not finish in top 6 at the end of the tournament ... there is something even called spirit of the game and Bengal warriors could have not accepted those points and could have played fair and challenged the bulls — Dhoni escobar (@DhoniEscobar07) January 20, 2022

Bengal Warriors won by DLS method — Sathish C| ಸತೀಶ್ ಸಿ (@Sathishcnayak) January 20, 2022