PKL Coaches Disagree On Contentious Rule After Nabibakhsh's Massive 8 Point Raid; WATCH

While the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) clash always promised to be a pulsating encounter, it featured a highly contentious moment that reignited a debate on one of the sport's oldest roles.

Warriors star all-rounder Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh grabbed eight points in one raid despite having gotten out, leading his side to victory by a single point. Here is a look at the moment of the PKL match and the reaction of the two coaches.

Bulls and Warriors coaches differ on contentious PKL rule

With his side losing by a point, Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Sehrawat was undoubtedly extremely disappointed with the way the match panned out. While speaking in his post-match reaction, the Bulls coach said, "In my opinion, the rule is wrong. He is going for a suicide, and you are giving him 8 points. He went for a suicide. What is the mistake of my players? It is totally wrong. It was a one-sided match, but because of that rule, the result did not go our way."

The Bulls dominated the match as they took a six-point lead, with 11 minutes remaining in the match. At this time Mohammad Nabibakhsh stepped up and decimated the opposition with one single raid. While the officials deemed the Iranian all-rounder to be out and had given a point in the favour of the Bulls, a successful review from the Warriors led to further intense drama.

While Nabibakhsh continued to be out for stepping into the lobby without a touch, all seven Bulls defenders were also deemed out for following him into the lobby. As a result, the Warriors grabbed seven points for seven defenders stepping into the lobby without a touch and an additional bonus, making it a massive eight-point raid. His raid turned the entire complexion of the match as the Warriors reduced Bull's lead to just a point before inflicting an all out on them on the very next raid to take a three-point lead.

Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors coach had no issue with the rule, stating that it had existed for the longest time in the sport. While speaking in his post-match interview, BC Ramesh said, "For a long time, the rule is perfect. Our raider did not touch any defender and stepped into the lobby. After that, the opposition's team defenders landed in the lobby. Without struggle, if you enter the lobby, you are out. It has happened many times, that is the system."

"He can even lead India in future" 😱👏



Can you guess who is @BengalWarriors coach BC Ramesh talking about? 🤔



Find out here ➡️ https://t.co/hcUuiQRgnk#BENvBLR #SuperhitPanga pic.twitter.com/OAXWIoEfjl — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 21, 2022

The PKL rule has been highly controversial for the longest of times as the defending team loses out significantly for not much fault of their own. While it remains to be seen if the Pro Kabaddi League rule will be changed in the future, this match result could make a significant difference to the PKL standings towards the business end of the season, with several teams looking to finish in the top six to qualify for the playoffs.