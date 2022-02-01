PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BEN Vs GUJ Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Following a thumping 41-22 victory over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous game, reigning Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions Bengal Warriors will now take on Gujarat Giants in their next match on Tuesday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 1.

On the other hand, the Giants head into this encounter on the back of an outstanding 32-26 win over fourth-placed Haryana Steelers. While the Warriors will be hoping to continue their winning run to move into the top three of the PKL standings, the Giants will hope to win their match to keep pace with the rest of the teams in the PKL standings.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants game and our BEN vs GUJ Dream11 predictions for the same.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants team news

Bengal Warriors predicted starting line-up: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vishal Mane, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh.

Gujarat Giants predicted starting line-up: Ajay Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar I, Mahendra Rajput, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak.

Pro Kabaddi League: BEN vs GUJ Dream11 predictions

Defenders: Ran Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak, Abozar Mighani

All-rounders: Pardeep Kumar I, Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Ajay Kumar

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Mohammad Nabibakhsh

PKL: BEN vs GUJ fantasy tips

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh is undoubtedly a player that must be present in all Dream11 teams. The star-studded raider picked up another Super 10 in his previous game as he finished with 13 points. His tally included 12 raid points and a bonus.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

