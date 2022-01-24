PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BEN Vs JAI Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@ProKabaddi
Match number 75 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Bengal Warriors lock horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers on January 24 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.
Bengal Warriors find themselves at 7th in the points table having won just six, lost six and drawn one of their 13 games. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers find themselves 8th on the points table having won five, drawn two and lost five of their 12 games so far.
Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers fixture and our BEN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction.
Match: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 75, Pro Kabaddi League 2021
Date and Time: January 24, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru
Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Amit Nirwal, Ravindra Kumawat
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Rawal, Brijendra Choudhary, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Vishal, Amit
Team: Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Arjun Deshwal, Sukesh Hegde
Captain: Arjun Deshwal
Vice-captain: Sandeep Dhull
Arjun Deshwal: Arjun Deshwal has been in good form and has been among the best raiders this season, the player will be key to Jaipur Pink Panthers' chances in this fixture.
Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).
Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.
