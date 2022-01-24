PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BEN Vs JAI Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 75 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Bengal Warriors lock horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers on January 24 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

Bengal Warriors find themselves at 7th in the points table having won just six, lost six and drawn one of their 13 games. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers find themselves 8th on the points table having won five, drawn two and lost five of their 12 games so far.

Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers fixture and our BEN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 75, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Amit Nirwal, Ravindra Kumawat

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Nitin Rawal, Brijendra Choudhary, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Vishal, Amit

BEN vs JAI Dream11 Prediction: BEN vs JAI fantasy tips

Team: Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Nitin Rawal, Arjun Deshwal, Sukesh Hegde

Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Vice-captain: Sandeep Dhull

Pro Kabaddi League Match 75: Player to watch out for

Arjun Deshwal: Arjun Deshwal has been in good form and has been among the best raiders this season, the player will be key to Jaipur Pink Panthers' chances in this fixture.

Pro Kabaddi League: BEN vs JAI Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

