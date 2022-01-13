PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BEN Vs TAM Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a disappointing 39-27 defeat to the Puneri Paltan in their last game, defending champions Bengal Warriors will now take on the Tamil Thalaivas in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 13, 2022.

On the other hand, the Thalaivas head into this game on the back of an excellent 45-26 win over the Haryana Steelers. While the Warriors will hope to return to winning ways, the Thalaivas will hope to continue their winning run to continue their march up the PKL standings.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas game and our BEN vs TAM Dream11 prediction.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas predicted starting line-up

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Akash Pikalmunde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal.

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Manjeet, Mohit, Bhavani Rajput, K. Prapanjan, Sahil Singh.

PKL: BEN vs TAM Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Rinku Narwal, Abozar Mighani

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Raiders: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Akash Pikalmunde

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Pro Kabaddi League Dream11: BEN vs TAM fantasy tips

Despite Bengal Warriors' defeat to the Haryana Steelers in their previous game, their captain Maninder Singh and star all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh are two key players that must be present in all Dream11 teams. Maninder scored 14 points in his previous game, with five coming from raids and nine from bonuses. Meanwhile, Nabibakhsh scored nine points, with three coming from raids, two from tackles and four from bonuses.

How to watch Vivo PKL live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

(Disclaimer: The BEN vs TAM Dream11 prediction and BEN vs TAM fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results.)