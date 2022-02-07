PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BEN Vs TEL Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 101 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Bengal Warriors square off against Telugu Titans on February 7 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 8:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the clash, Bengal Warriors find themselves placed 11th among the 12 teams in the points table having won seven, losing nine, and drawing one of their 17 games. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans are at the bottom of the points table having won one, drawn three and lost 12 of their 16 games so far.

Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans fixture and our BEN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans, Match 101, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 7, 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction: Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Manoj Gowda, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit Nirwal.

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Adarsh T, Prince D, Ankit Beniwal, Akash Choudhary, Sandeep Kandola.

BEN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction: BEN vs TEL fantasy tips

Team: Sandeep Kandola, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Adarsh T, Maninder Singh, Rajnish

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Sandeep Kandola

Pro Kabaddi League Match 101: Player to watch out for

Maninder Singh: Maninder Singh has been one of the best players for the Bengal Warriors in what has been a rocky season.

Pro Kabaddi League: BEN vs TEL Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans match is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST.

(Disclaimer: The BEN vs TEL Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BEN vs TEL fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)

(Image: BengalWarriors/@TeluguTitans/Facebook)