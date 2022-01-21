PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BEN Vs UP Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a nail-biting and controversial 40-39 win against the Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game, Bengal Warriors will take on UP Yoddha in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Friday night. The clash will commence live at 8:30 pm IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 21, 2022.

On the other hand, the Yoddha head into this clash on the back of a convincing 50-40 victory against the Puneri Paltan. With both teams currently in fourth and fifth place in the PKL points table, each will look for a win in this contest to maintain a spot in the top four.

Ahead of what promises to be yet another tightly contested and pulsating encounter, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha game and our BEN vs UP Dream11 prediction for the same.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

BEN vs UP Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Amit Nirwal, Ran Singh

All-rounders: Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Kumar

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Pardeep Narwal

Pro Kabaddi League: BEN vs UP fantasy tips

Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh is undoubtedly a top pick that must be present in all Dream11 teams because of his star-studded raiding ability. Maninder played a vital role in helping his side pick up a win against the Bengaluru Bulls as he picked up another nine points and shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch PKL live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All-Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First, and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the Pro Kabaddi League website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

(Image: Twitter@BengalWarriors, UPYoddha)