PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BLR Vs BEN Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 67 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Bengaluru Bulls lock horns against Bengal Warriors on January 20 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 8:30 pm IST.

Bengaluru Bulls find themselves placed 3rd on the table having won seven, lost three and drawn one of their 11 games. Meanwhile, the Bengal Warriors finds themselves 8th on the points table having won five, drawn one and lost five of their 11 games so far. Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors fixture and our BLR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Match 67, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 20 January 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Deepak Narwal, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Aman

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Ran Singh, Abozar Mighani, Amit Nirwal, Sachin Vittala

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Prediction: BLR vs BEN fantasy tips

Team: Abozar Mohajermighani, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Ran Singh, Pawan Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Bharat-II

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

Vice-captain: Saurabh Nandal

Pro Kabaddi League Match 67: Player to watch out for

Pawan Sehrawat: The player has had a terrific campaign so far and all eyes will be on him yet again to deliver for the Bengaluru Bulls.

Pro Kabaddi League: BLR vs BEN Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors match is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST.

