PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BLR Vs GUJ Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 99 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Bengaluru Bulls square off against Gujarat Giants on February 6 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 8:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the clash, Bengaluru Bulls find themselves 3rd in the points table having won nine, lost seven, and drawn two of their 18 games. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants find themselves 11th among the 12 teams having won five, drawn three and lost seven of their 15 games so far.

Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants fixture and our BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants, Match 99, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: February 6, 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 7s

Bengaluru Bulls: More GB, Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal, Ankit, Bharat, Aman.

Gujarat Giants: Pardeep Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Ajay Kumar, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak

BLR vs GUJ Dream11 Prediction: BLR vs GUJ fantasy tips

Team: Aman, Girish Maruti, Saurabh Nandal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pawan Sehrawat, Ajay Kumar, Ankit

Captain: Pawan Sehrawat

Vice-captain: Saurabh Nandal

Pro Kabaddi League Match 99: Player to watch out for

Pawan Sehrawat: Pawan Sehrawat has shown his strength against the best players from across the world and has been leading the bulls from the front. He is expected to come out on top yet again.

Pro Kabaddi League: BLR vs GUJ Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Giants match is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST.

Image: Pro Kabaddi League