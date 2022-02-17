PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: BLR Vs HAR Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Haryana Steelers will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in match no. 125 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League Season 8, at the Sheraton Grand in Bangalore on Thursday. Bulls head into the match after losing 34-36 to Patna Pirates in their last match. Whereas, the Steelers head into the match after winning 37-26 against U Mumba in their last game.

Bengaluru will look to get back to winning ways when they face the Steelers on Thursday as they have won only two matches in their last five games, while two have ended in defeats and one in a tie. The Bulls currently sit sixth in the PKL 8 points table with 10 wins, nine defeats, and two tied games after playing 21 matches so far in the season. On the other hand, the Steelers currently sit fourth in the standings with 10 wins, seven defeats, and three tied games from 200 matches. Haryana have four out of their last five games and will be looking to continue their winning momentum on Thursday.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Dream11 Predictions

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Line-up: Pawan Sehrawat (Captain), Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh Bharat, GB More, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Haryana Steelers Predicted Line-up: Vikas Kandola (Captain), Mohit, Jaideep, Ashish, Meetu, Vijay Kumar, Surender Nada

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Fantasy Team- Mahender Singh, Akshay Kumar, G More, Mohit, Pawan Sehrawat, Vikash Khandola, Ashish

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers Fantasy Tips- Pawan Sherawat and Saurabh Mandal are the top performers for the Bulls so far in the season and they will be the top players to watch out for during their match against Haryana. At the same time, Vikash Kandola and Jaideep will be the top picks for Kabaddi fans in their fantasy teams.

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Live Streaming Details

Kabaddi fans in India wondering how to watch live action from the PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers can tune into the live broadcast by Star Sports. The match will be also available on live stream, on the Disney+Hotstar website, and mobile application. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST from the Sheraton Grand on Wednesday.

