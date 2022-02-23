PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: DEL Vs BLR Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Stream And More

Dabang Delhi will be up against Bengaluru Bulls in the second semi-final of the Pro Kabaddi League(PKL) season 8, at the Sheraton Grand in Bangalore on Wednesday evening. The Bulls reached the semi-finals after earning a thumping 49-29 win against Gujarat Giants in Eliminator 2 on February 21. On the other hand, Delhi qualified for the knock-out stage as the second-placed team in the league stage, coming off a 40-32 win against Telugu Titans.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Team news

The Bulls found themselves at the top of the PKL 8 standings for most of the season, before dropping to fifth in the table. Whereas, Delhi have been consistent with their performance throughout the season. Delhi finished the league stage of the tournament with 12 wins, six losses, and four tied matches after playing 22 games, while Bengaluru finished 5th after winning 11 matches, losing nine and two games ending in ties after playing 22 matches. This is the third time in the current season both teams face each other, as the Bulls earned a 61-22 win in their first encounter on January 12, while the second match ended in a 36-36 draw.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Fantasy Tips

Heading into the second semifinal of the tournament, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Manjeet Chillar, and Sandeep Narwal will be the top defenders for their respective teams. Meanwhile, Pawan Sehrawat, Naveen Kumar, Vijay, and Bharat will be the top raiders for the match. Saurabh has returned with 59 successful tackles for the Bulls in the current season and is placed at fourth in the list of players with the most tackles. His teammate Aman is the next best defender for the team, having returned with 49 successful tackles. Meanwhile, Manjeet and Sandeep have returned with 46 and 33 successful tackles respectively.

On the raider’s department, Pawan sits at the top of the list of players with the most raid points as he has contributed with 286 raid points in 23 matches so far. Bharat has scored 111 raid points for Bengaluru Bulls. At the same time, Naveen Kumar with 180 raid points and Vijay with 140 raid points will be the top picked raiders by fans in their fantasy teams from Delhi.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Live Streaming Details

Kabaddi fans in India wondering how to watch live action from the PKL 8 semifinal match between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi can tune into the live broadcast by Star Sports. The match will be also available on live stream, on the Disney+Hotstar website, and mobile application. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST from the Sheraton Grand on Wednesday.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream 11 Predictions

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Fantasy Team: Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat, Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit

Dabang Delhi Predicted Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Krishan, Ashu Malik/Neeraj Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Line-up: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Mahender Rajput, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam

(Instagram Image: @prokabaddi)