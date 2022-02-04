PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: DEL Vs BLR LIVE Streaming, Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

Bengaluru Bulls will be up against Dabang Delhi K.C. in match no. 93 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 8 on Friday at the Sheraton Grand in Bangalore. Dabang Delhi head into the match after losing 30-36 to Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous match. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls face Delhi after winning 31-26 against UP Yoddha in their last match.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Team News & Recent Form

Ahead of Friday’s clash, Dabang Delhi sits at the top of the PKL points standings with nine wins, five losses, and two tied matches out of the total 16 matches played. They have ended on the losing side in their last two matches of the tournament and will be hoping to defeat the Bulls. At the same time, Bengaluru Bulls sit second in the standings with nine wins, seven losses, and one tied match, after playing 17 matches in the season. The Bulls have won only two of their last five matches and will also look to dominate Delhi on Friday.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Fantasy Tips & Top Picks

Pawan Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal, Manjeet Chillar, and Naveen Kumar are some of the standout players from both teams in the ongoing season. While Sherawat is the highest raid points scorer of the tournament so far with 216 points in 17 matches for Bengaluru, Saurabh Nandal sits third in the list of players with the most no. of successful tackles. Nandal has returned with 45 successful tackles in 17 matches for the Bulls.

Meanwhile, Naveen Kumar sits fourth in the list of players with the most raid points, having scored a total of 135 points in 10 matches. Manjeet has the highest no. of successful tackles to his name for Delhi, having returned with a total of 32 successful tackles from 16 matches. At the same time, Aman from Bengaluru and Vijay for Delhi are some of the other players who are expected to contribute to their respective teams during Friday’s match.

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Dream11 Predictions

Dabang Delhi K.C: Naveen, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mohit Sehrawat, Ankit, Bharat, More G, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls Fantasy Team: Saurabh Nandal (VC), Aman, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Bharat, Ashu Malik, Pawan Sherawat (C)

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls: Live Streaming Details

Kabaddi fans in India wondering how to watch live action from the PKL match on Friday between Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengaluru Bulls on Friday can tune into the live broadcast by Star Sports. The match will be also available on live stream, on the Disney+Hotstar website, and mobile application. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST from the Sheraton Grand.

(Instagram Image: @prokabaddi)