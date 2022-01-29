PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: DEL Vs GUJ Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a disappointing 42-25 defeat against the Puneri Paltan in their previous game, the Dabang Delhi will now take on Gujarat Giants in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Saturday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 28.

On the other hand, the Giants head into this clash on the back of a nail-biting 37-35 victory over Tamil Thaliavas. While the Delhi team will hope to get back to winning ways to return to the top of the PKL standings, the Giants will be looking to continue their winning run to keep pace with the rest of the teams in the league.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants game and our DEL vs GUJ Dream11 predictions for the same.

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants team news

Dabang Delhi predicted starting line-up: Vijay, Ashu Malik, Neeraj Narwal, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D

Gujarat Giants predicted starting line-up: Rakesh, Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput, Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal

Pro Kabaddi League: DEL vs GUJ Dream11 predictions

Defenders: Vikash Kumar D, Jeeva Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal

All-rounders: Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar

Raiders: Rakesh Narwal, Mahendra Rajput

Captain: Mahendra Rajput

Vice-captain: Sandeep Narwal

PKL: DEL vs GUJ fantasy tips

After an excellent outing against the Tamil Thalaivas, Mahendra Rajput is a player that must be closely tracked by everyone considering to make a Dream11 team. Rajput scored nine points in his previous game, with five coming from raids, one from a tackle and three from bonuses.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

(Disclaimer: The DEL vs GUJ Dream11 predictions DEL vs GUJ fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results)