PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: DEL Vs HAR Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a nail-biting 32-29 win against three-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions Patna Pirates in their previous game, Dabang Delhi will now take on Haryana Steelers in their next match on Friday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 21, 2022.

On the other hand, the Steelers head into this clash on the back of a convincing 37-30 victory against the Puneri Paltan. While the Delhi team will hope to get a win to maintain their lead at the top of the PKL standings, the Steelers will be hoping for a win to keep pace with the rest of the teams in the league and break into the top six.

Ahead of what promises to be yet another tightly contested and pulsating encounter, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers game and our DEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction for the same.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers predicted starting line-up

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Naveen Kumar, Vikash Kumar D

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Surender Nada, Ashish

DEL vs HAR Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Jaideep Kuldeep, Vikash Kumar D, Jeeva Kumar

All-rounders: Sandeep Narwal, Rohit Gulia

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Vikash Kandola

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-captain: Vikash Kandola

Pro Kabaddi League: DEL vs HAR fantasy tips

If Naveen Kumar is fit for the game against the Haryana Steelers, he is undoubtedly the top pick that must be present in all Dream11 teams. The Dabang Delhi raider has picked up a staggering 135 points in just nine games this season, at a stunning strike rate of 62.89.

How to watch Vivo PKL live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the Pro Kabaddi League website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

