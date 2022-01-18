PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: DEL Vs PAT Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a nail-biting 28-25 win over the Haryana Steelers in their previous game, Dabang Delhi will now take on three-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions Patna Pirates in their next match on Tuesday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 18, 2022.

On the other hand, the Pirates head into this clash on the back of a 38-31 win over Bengaluru Bulls. Both teams will hope to win this match as it guarantees an opportunity for either side to go to atop the PKL standings with a victory.

Ahead of what promises to be a tightly contested and pulsating encounter, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates game and our DEL vs PAT Dream11 prediction for the same.

Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates predicted starting line-up

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Krishan.

Patna Pirates: Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Tuesday ke Superhit thrillers ke liye taiyaar ho na? 🤩



The battle for the 🔝 spot: @DabangDelhiKC 🆚 @PatnaPirates 💥



Two defensive giants collide: @GujaratGiants 🆚 @umumba 💪



Watch these blockbusters tonight at 7:30 PM, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qjysnK5hL0 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 18, 2022

DEL vs PAT Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Vikash Kumar D, Neeraj Kumar

All-rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Manjeet Chhillar

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-captain: Sachin Tanwar

Pro Kabaddi League: DEL vs PAT fantasy tips

Although Naveen Kumar has struggled in recent games, the Dabang Delhi raider is undoubtedly a player that must be present in all Dream11 teams because of his star-studded ability. Naveen has picked up a staggering 135 points in just nine games this season, including a 25 points game against the Telegu Titans.

How to watch Vivo PKL live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

