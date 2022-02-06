PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: DEL Vs UP Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a pulsating 36-36 draw against Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game, the Dabang Delhi will now take on UP Yoddha in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Sunday night. The clash will commence live at 9:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 6.

On the other hand, the Yoddha head into this encounter on the back of a 39-35 win against rock-bottom Telegu Titans. While the Delhi franchise will hope to return to winning ways to increase their lead at the top of the PKL standings, the Yoddha will hope to continue their winning run to maintain their spot in the top six.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha game and our DEL vs UP Dream11 team prediction for the same.

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha team news

Dabang Delhi predicted starting line-up: Naveen Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Krishan, Ashu Malik.

UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, Shubham Kumar, Gurdeep.

Pro Kabaddi League: DEL vs UP Dream11 team

Defenders: Krishan, Joginder Narwal, Nitesh Kumar

All-rounders: Vijay

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice-captain: Surender Gill

PKL: DEL vs UP fantasy tips

Even though Naveen Kumar just returned from injury, he is undoubtedly still a top player to track for anyone considering making a Dream11 team. Naveen picked up yet another Super 10 in his previous game as he picked up 13 raid points to help his Dabang Delhi side clinch a draw against the Bengaluru Bulls.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

