PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: GUJ Vs BLR Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 54 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will witness the Gujarat Giants take on Bengaluru Bulls on January 14 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 8:30 pm IST.

The Gujarat Giants find themselves placed 11th in a 12 team league having won just two of their eight games. Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls finds themselves 2nd on the points table having won six, lost two and drawn one of their nine games so far. Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls fixture and our GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 54, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: January 14th, 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh Sungroya, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rathan K, Sumit Malik, Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Mayur Kadam

GUJ vs BLR Dream11 Prediction: GUJ vs BLR fantasy tips

Saurabh Nandal, Parvesh Bhainswal, Aman, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Bharat-II, Rakesh Sungroya, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Captain: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat

Vice-captain: Saurabh Nandal

Pro Kabaddi League Match 54: Player to watch out for

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat: Pawan Kumar Sehrawat was brilliant in their last fixture for the Bengaluru Bulls picking up 27 points in a single fixture.

Pro Kabaddi League: GUJ vs BLR Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV). Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Gujarat Giants vs Bengaluru Bulls match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

