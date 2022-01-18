PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: GUJ Vs MUM Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

In a highly anticipated Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 match, the Gujarat Giants are all set to take on U Mumba. It will be a tough fixture for both as they want to move up the points table. U Mumba are currently eighth with three wins, three losses and four draws. Gujarat Giants are one spot off the bottom but have played a game less than everyone. They have won just two games, lost five and drawn two so far and will be hoping to change their luck now.

Take a look at the Dream11 Prediction, as well as the probable line-ups and more for the upcoming Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi League match.

GUJ vs MUM Dream 11 Prediction

Based on our GUJ vs MUM Dream 11 Prediction, it seems that U Mumba might just get the edge and it will be especially tough for the Giants in this highly enticing PKL 2021-22 match up. The Giants' defensive unit will have a tough time handling the opposition's strong attack of Abhishek Singh and V.Ajith Kumar.

GUJ vs MUM Team News: Probable Starting 7

Gujarat Giants: Rakesh, Pradeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sumit

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Ashish Sangwan, Prathap S, Rinku HC.

GUJ vs MUM Fantasy Tips: Dream11 Team

Captain: Abhishek Singh

Vice-captain: Rakesh Sangroya

GUJ vs MUM Dream11 Team: Rinku HC, Parvesh Bhainswal, Fazel Atrachali, Rakesh Sangroya, Ashish Kumar, Abhishek Singh, K Rathan.

GUJ vs MUM Fantasy Tips: Top Picks

Gujarat Giants

Rakesh Sungroya was in stunning form in the last game even though they lost to the Bengaluru Bulls 37-46. He scored eight raid points and another six bonus points. Pardeep Kumar got four raid points and two bonus points while Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal both got three tackle points and a bonus point each.

U Mumba

For U Mumba, Abhishek Singh has been in sensational form during this entire PKL season so far and he picked up 13 raid points V. Ajith Kumar managed to get four plus one bonus point in their last match against Bengal Warriors. In their match against Telugu Titans, Rinku HC was in stunning form as he grabbed seven tackle points in that game while Harendra Kumar and Fazel Atrachali both got four tackle points each.