PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: GUJ Vs PUN Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a 38-31 victory against the UP Yoddha in their previous game, the Gujarat Giants will now take on the Puneri Paltan in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Monday night. The clash will commence live at 9:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 14.

On the other hand, the Paltan head into this encounter on the back of a dominating 51-31 victory against rock-bottom Telegu Titans. As we head into the business stages of the tournament, both teams will hope to maintain their winning runs to finish in the top six and qualify for the playoffs.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan game and our GUJ vs PUN Dream11 team prediction for the same.

Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan team news

Gujarat Giants predicted starting line-up: Ajay Kumar, Rakesh, Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak.

Puneri Paltan predicted starting line-up: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant.

Pro Kabaddi League: GUJ vs PUN Dream11 team

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj

All-rounders: Aslam Inamdar, Hadi Oshtorak

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Ajay Kumar

Captain: Mohit Goyat

Vice-captain: Aslam Inamdar

PKL: GUJ vs PUN fantasy tips

Mohit Goyat is undoubtedly a player that must be tracked by everyone considering making a Dream11 team for this game as the Puneri Paltan raider delivered a fantastic performance in his previous game. Mohit picked up a staggering 14 points, with 12 coming from raids and two from tackles.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

