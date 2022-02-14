PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: GUJ Vs PUN Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@ProKabaddiLeague, GujaratGiants
After a 38-31 victory against the UP Yoddha in their previous game, the Gujarat Giants will now take on the Puneri Paltan in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Monday night. The clash will commence live at 9:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 14.
On the other hand, the Paltan head into this encounter on the back of a dominating 51-31 victory against rock-bottom Telegu Titans. As we head into the business stages of the tournament, both teams will hope to maintain their winning runs to finish in the top six and qualify for the playoffs.
Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan game and our GUJ vs PUN Dream11 team prediction for the same.
Gujarat Giants predicted starting line-up: Ajay Kumar, Rakesh, Pardeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak.
Puneri Paltan predicted starting line-up: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant.
"Bohot logo ne flower samjha tha lekin fire hai yeh team" 🔥— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 14, 2022
Here's what Manpreet Singh had to say after their impressive outing against UP Yoddha 💥
📹➡️ https://t.co/xSWzo1xsa1#UPvGG #SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/o8Kpk6jjPv
Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj
All-rounders: Aslam Inamdar, Hadi Oshtorak
Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Ajay Kumar
Captain: Mohit Goyat
Vice-captain: Aslam Inamdar
Mohit Goyat is undoubtedly a player that must be tracked by everyone considering making a Dream11 team for this game as the Puneri Paltan raider delivered a fantastic performance in his previous game. Mohit picked up a staggering 14 points, with 12 coming from raids and two from tackles.
.@GujaratGiants were pretty UP-lifted after that sensational win 🤩— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 14, 2022
Re-watch the epic blockbuster in 30 seconds here! 📹
Visit https://t.co/EWWLNMmuvE for full match highlights! 🤝#UPvGG #SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/Ao5cq6v7LV
Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.
(Disclaimer: The GUJ vs PUN Dream11 team prediction and GUJ vs PUN fantasy tips do not guarantee positive results)