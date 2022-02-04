PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: HAR Vs BEN LIVE Streaming, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

After a disappointing 32-26 defeat against eleventh placed Gujarat Giants in their previous game, Haryana Steelers will now take on Bengal Warriors in their forthcoming Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Friday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 4.

Similarly, the Warriors also head into this encounter on the back of a disheartening 34-25 loss against the Giants. After losing to a side that is below them in the PKL standings, both teams will hope to return to winning ways as the tournament head into the business end of the season.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors game and our HAR vs BEN Dream11 prediction for the same.

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors team news

Haryana Steelers predicted starting line-up: Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Ankit.

Bengal Warriors predicted starting line-up: Maninder Singh, Ravindra Kumawat, Amit, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Ran Singh, Vishal Mane.

Pro Kabaddi League: HAR vs BEN Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Ran Singh, Surender Nada

All-rounders: Rohit Gulia, Mohammad Nabibakhsh

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Vikash Kandola, Meetu Mahender

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-captain: Vikash Kandola

PKL: HAR vs BEN fantasy tips

Although Bengal Warriors have struggled to win matches, their captain and star raider Maninder Singh has still delivered outstanding performances. Maninder picked up nine points against the Gujarat Giants in his previous game, with eight coming from raids and one from a bonus.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

