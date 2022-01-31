PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: HAR Vs GUJ Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a nail-biting 39-39 draw against rock-bottom Telegu Titans, the Haryana Steelers will now take on the Gujarat Giants in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Monday night. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on January 31.

On the other hand, the Giants head into this clash on the back of a disappointing 42-21 defeat against last season's Pro Kabaddi League finalists Dabang Delhi. While the Steelers will be looking to return to winning ways to close the gap down to leaders Dabang Delhi, the Giants will hope to win this game to keep pace with the rest of the teams in the PKL standings.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants game and our HAR vs GUJ Dream11 prediction for the same.

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants team news

Haryana Steelers predicted starting line-up: Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Surender Nada, Rohit Gulia, Meetu Mehender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Ravi Kumar

Gujarat Giants predicted starting line-up: Rakesh, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Hadi Oshtorak

Pro Kabaddi League: HAR vs GUJ Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Jaideep Kuldeep

All-rounders: Rohit Gulia

Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu Mehender

Captain: Vikash Kandola

Vice-captain: Rakesh Narwal

PKL: HAR vs GUJ fantasy tips

Vikash Khandola is undoubtedly a player that must be tracked closely by everyone considering making a Dream11 team for the Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants clash. Khandola picked up another Super 10 in his previous game against the Telegu Titans, with eight points coming from raids and two from bonuses.

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.

