PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: HAR Vs PUN Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 108 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Haryana Steelers square off against Puneri Paltan on February 11 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the clash, Haryana Steelers find themselves placed 3rd among the 12 teams in the points table having won nine, losing six, and drawing three of their 18 games. Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are at the 11th in points table having won eight and lost eight of their 16 games.

Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan fixture and our HAR vs PUN Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 108, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 11, 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

HAR vs PUN Dream 11 Prediction: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers: Vikash Kandola, Ashish, Vinay, Akshay Kumar, Mohit, Jaideep Kuldeep, Ravi Kumar

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan

HAR vs PUN Dream 11 Prediction: HAR vs PUN fantasy tips

Team: Jaideep Kuldeep, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Ravi-Kumar, Vikash Kandola, Mohit, Vinay

Captain: Jaideep Kuldeep

Vice-captain: Vikash Kandola

Pro Kabaddi League Match 102: Player to watch out for

Vikash Khandola: Vikash Khandola has been in great touch, and will be one of the key players in today's tie.

Pro Kabaddi League: HAR vs PUN Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

