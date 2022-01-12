PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: HAR Vs UP Fantasy Tips, Team News And More

After a convincing 42-27 victory over season 6 champions Bengaluru Bulls, the UP Yoddha will be buzzing with confidence when they face the Haryana Steelers in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru.

On the other hand, the Steelers head into this game on the back of a disheartening 45-26 defeat against the Tamil Thalaivas. While the Yoddha will hope to continue their winning run to move up the PKL standings, the Steelers will want to get back to winning ways to ensure that they are not too far behind.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha game and our HAR vs UP Dream11 prediction.

Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up

Haryana Steelers: Vikas Kandola, Ankit-VI, Jaideep Kuldeep, Meetu Mehender, Rohit Gulia, Mohit, Surender Nada.

UP Yoddha Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

HAR vs UP Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Jaideep Kuldeep, Ankit-VI

All-rounders: Shrikant Jadhav, Rohit Gulia

Raiders: Meetu Mehender, Surender Gill, Vikas Kandola

Captain: Vikas Kandola

Vice-captain: Surender Gill

#PiratePanti ka baja danka 🥁 and @GujaratGiants got back to winning ways! 🥳



Take a look at where the teams stand after Match 48 of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 8! 👌

Which team are you rooting for this season? 💁‍♂️#PATvMUM #TTvGG #SuperhitPanga pic.twitter.com/8wwiRh9mHt — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) January 11, 2022

Pro Kabaddi League Dream11: HAR vs UP fantasy tips

While both Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha have depth in their raiding department, Vikas Khandola is yet the standout pick. Despite the Steelers' heavy defeat against the Tamil Thalaivas in their last game, Khandola yet picked up nine points, with eight coming from raids and one from a bonus.

How to watch Vivo PKL live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

