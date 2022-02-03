PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: JAI Vs DEL Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

Match number 90 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 will see Jaipur Pink Panthers square off against Dabang Delhi on February 3 at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru at 7:30 pm IST.

Ahead of the clash, Jaipur Pink Panthers find themselves at 9th in the points table having won six, lost six, and drawn two of their 14 games. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi find themselves atop the points table having won nine, drawn two and lost four of their 15 games so far.

Ahead of the PKL game, here is a look at our probable seven for the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi fixture and our JAI vs DEL Dream11 Prediction.

PKL Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi, Match 90, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: February 3, 2022, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Deepak Singh, Sachin Narwal, Sahul Kumar

Dabang Delhi: Vijay, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Ashu Malik, Krishan, Joginder Narwal

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: JAI vs DEL fantasy tips

Team: Jeeva Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal, Krishan, Arjun Deshwal, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar

Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Vice-captain: Manjeet Chhillar

Pro Kabaddi League Match 90: Player to watch out for

Manjeet Chhillar: Manjeet Chhillar had two to three really quiet games but has returned to form and has been outstanding in the last two games which has been one of the biggest positives for Dabang Delhi.

Pro Kabaddi League: JAI vs DEL Live Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 in India and fans can enjoy the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi game on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Hindi SD and HD (TV).

Meanwhile, the matches will be also available on live stream on the website and mobile application of Disney+ Hotstar. The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

(Disclaimer: The JAI vs DEL Dream11 Prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The JAI vs DEL fantasy tips does not guarantee positive results.)

Image: Twitter/ Pro kabaddi league