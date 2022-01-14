PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: JAI Vs PAT Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a 30-28 victory over in-form Dabang Delhi in their previous game, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will now take on three-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions Patna Pirates. The clash will commence live at 7:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on Friday, January 14, 2022.

On the other hand, the Pirates head into this game on the back of a convincing 43-23 victory over season 2 title winners U Mumba. While the Panthers will hope to continue their winning run to continue their march up the PKL standings, the Pirates will hope to continue their winning run to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting contest, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates game and our JAI vs PAT Dream11 prediction.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates predicted starting line-up

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Amit Hooda, Naveen, Vishal.

Patna Pirates: Monu Goyat, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil

PKL: JAI vs PAT Dream11 prediction

Defenders: Neeraj Kumar, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull

All-rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Sachin Tanwar, Prashanth Kumar Rai

Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Vice-captain: Sachin Tanwar

Pro Kabaddi League Dream11: JAI vs PAT fantasy tips

Even though Arjun Deshwal failed to score his Super 10 in the previous game against Dabang Delhi, he is yet a top pick to have in any Dream11 team. The Jaipur Pink Panthers raider scored seven points in his previous game, with four coming from raids and three from bonuses.

How to watch Vivo PKL live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Pro Kabaddi League live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All PKL matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the live stream of all PKL games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the PKL website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

