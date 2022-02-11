PKL Dream11 Team Prediction: JAI Vs UP Fantasy Tips, Team News, Live Streaming & More

After a 36-31 win over the Gujarat Giants in their previous game, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will now take on the UP Yoddha in their next Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game on Friday night. The clash will commence live at 8:30 PM IST from Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, in Bengaluru on February 11.

On the other hand, the Yoddha head into this encounter on the back of a nail-biting 41-39 win over the Tamil Thalaivas to help themselves move into the top six of the PKL standings. With both teams currently in fifth and sixth place, each will hope to win this contest to maintain their spot in the playoffs race as the competition heads into its business end.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash, here is a look at our probable 7 for the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha game and our JAI vs UP Dream 11 team prediction for the same.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha team news

Jaipur Pink Panthers predicted starting line-up: Arjun Deshwal, Amit Nagar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Singh.

UP Yoddha predicted starting line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep

.@PatnaPirates - "Kabhi kabhi lagta hai, apun hi champion hai" 🏆



The Pirates are leading the race of the 'Panga Games' 🔥#SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/PBL05YWBO6 — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 10, 2022

Pro Kabaddi League: JAI vs UP Dream 11 team prediction

Defenders: Deepak Singh, Vishal

All-rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Gurdeep

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal

Captain: Pardeep Narwal

Vice-captain: Surender Gill

PKL: JAI vs UP fantasy tips

If the previous game against the Tamil Thalaivas was anything to go by, then it seems that star raider Pardeep Narwal is undoubtedly a player that must be considered by anyone planning on making a Dream 11 team. Pardeep picked up an outstanding Super 10 on that occasion, a performance that has helped the UP Yoddha get into the top six of the PKL standings.

Pardeep aur Surender ki jodi 🤝

Thalaivas ki deewaar todi 💪



Watch how UP Yoddha beat Tamil Thalaivas here in 30 seconds 📹



Full match highlights ➡️ 🔗 https://t.co/EWWLNME5nc#CHEvUP #SuperhitPanga #VIVOProKabaddi @tamilthalaivas @UpYoddha pic.twitter.com/2TNwE8wFPi — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 10, 2022

How to watch Vivo Pro Kabaddi League live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch PKL live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All Pro Kabaddi League matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports First and Star Sports Hindi SD/HD. As for the TAM vs UP live streaming, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all matches on the Pro Kabaddi League website and the social media handles of the two teams that are in contention.

Image: Twitter@JaipurPinkPanthers